Lizzo's Bold Looks Will Give Fans Major Outfit Goals; See Pictures

Rapper Lizzo has been making headlines since her album Cuz I Love You released earlier this year to critical acclaim. The musician was actually born Melissa Jefferson and moved to Houston from Detroit when she was nine years old. Lizzo is also a talented flautist, having studied the instrument from a young age. Lizzo is also known as the beacon for self-love, acceptance, and joy. Fans also consider her as a fashion icon, and her personal style promotes her mission to celebrate herself and encourage others to do the same. Lizzo is known to rule the red carpet in vibrant colours and glamorous silhouettes, and her performance looks always slay the stage. Bagging the 'Entertainer of the Year' award, here are some of her best outfits that fans are completely in love with.

Lizzo breaks the internet with his outfit as she sported a semi-shouldered orange coloured mini dress matching with her impossibly white small purse. According to the singer, the custom Valentino bag is one of the three in existence.

Lizzo posed for a magazine shoot and she donned a floral dress with a bunch of flowers on her head. The singer went all floral and gave a nature vibe to her fans.

Lizzo wore a denim co-ord set and a red corset top. The singer looked all stylish as she posed for the camera with her fancy sunglasses and her curly hair.

Lizzo appeared for an award function looking all stylish. The singer opted for a lime green dress and white shoes.

