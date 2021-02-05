'Lord Of The Rings' Trilogy Gets 4K Treatment, Heads For IMAX Debut

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy rules the realm of cinematic fantasy. The epic fantasy adventure film series has won the heart of many fans over the years and every decade the book series and films find fresh audiences as the younger generation gets introduced to the magical world created by JRR Tolkien. Recently a piece of exciting news has surfaced claiming that the theatre chain IMAX will be showing the original films for the first time in the IMAX format starting February 5. Given the massive scope of the series, IMAX will release the instalments of the film series in three weeks.

Lord of The Rings release date on IMAX

Set in the fictional middle earth, the film follows the hobbit Frodo Baggins as he and the fellowship embark on a quest to destroy the One Ring. According to the report in ComicBook.com, given that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the series' debut and with Amazon Studios developing a new TV series based on the concept, it's the perfect time to revisit the classics. IMAX took to its Twitter handle on February 3 to inform fans that they can now experience the magic of middle earth on Big Screens.

For the first time in IMAX, experience the magic of Middle-Earth. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making its debut on the BIG screen. Remastered by Peter Jackson in stunning 4K, experience the epic in IMAX theatres Feb 5. Reserve your seat: https://t.co/LBzdw8tML0 pic.twitter.com/Q9wexUkRAx — IMAX (@IMAX) February 3, 2021

The Lords of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring debuts on February 5 while The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King open on February 12. The report reveals that following the theatrical release of the films, Jackson oversaw the home video releases, which included the special extended editions featuring new sequences cut from theatres and finished visual effects. Here's more about the fantasy trilogy.

More about Lord of the Rings

Another report in Collider reveals that the three films were shot simultaneously in New Zealand between 2001-2004. Shooting the trilogy was one of the biggest and most ambitious film projects ever undertaken. The budget spent on the three films was $281 million. Previous attempts were made to adapt JRR Tolkein’s middle earth saga into screenplay by directors like Peter Shaffer and John Boorman. However, the attempts resulted in a couple of unproduced scripts.

