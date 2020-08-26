'Love At The Shore' Filming Locations In Georgia Are Too Dreamy To Be True

Directed by Steven R Monroe, the film Love at the Shore starred Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte and Reagan Shumate in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a young mother of two who is also an author. She finds her summer plans disrupted by a surfer who lives next door in her rental. The romantic comedy was completely shot on an island during the month of April and May. Check out the location of Love at the Shore.

Love at the Shore Filming Location

Also Read: Guneet Sharma To Join Cast Of 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' As Shiraz

Love at the Shore was filmed at Tybee Island, Georgia. Tybee Island is a small barrier island and a small city near Savannah, Georgia. The place is known for its wide and sandy beaches. There are also some aerial views shown in the film, taken over from on top of a gold course, which says Tybee Island.

However, the golf course which appears in an aerial shot in the film is not from Tybee Island, but was shot in Corolla NC. The film was shot between April 17, 2017, and May 5, 2018. The movie received great reviews from the audiences for its plot, exotic locations as well as the cast’s performances.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Dominate Twitter With #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania Tweet Storm

Love at the Shore House location

Source: Love at the shore movie trailer/YouTube

Along with some exotic locations shown in the film, the houses shown in Love at the shore are too dreamy to be true. Surprisingly, the beautiful houses shown in Love at the Shore are also located at Tybee Island in Savannah, Georgia. The interiors and the architecture of the homes were designed to make it look exotic, like a home located near a beach.

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz Received Encouragement From Past Catwoman Actors For 'The Batman'

Love at the Shore synopsis

The story of Love at the Shore followed a single and successful mother of two, who writes teen novels. She has five weeks to deliver her next novel to her publisher. She then packs her bags and decides to go on an annual beach vacation. Soon she meets a handsome man who lives next door, and eventually falls in love with him, after he bonds with his kids. While Amanda Righetti portrayed the role of Jenna Turner, Peter Porte played the character of her neighbour, Lucas McKinnon.

Also Read: Claudia Schiffer Rings In 50th Birthday In A Stunning Balmain Gown; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.