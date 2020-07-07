Lucy Liu Opens Up About Her Struggle Of Getting Into Hollywood; Read Here

Lucy Liu in an interview with a daily portal revealed that she used to be called a 'black sheep' during her early days in Hollywood. She also expressed how she used to be treated at auditions. Read here to know more.

Read Also | When Tom Cruise Broke His Ankle And Yet Completed His Stunt, Watch Video

Lucy Liu on her joining Hollywood

Lucy Liu revealed that her friends used to call herself a 'black sheep'. The context of this was that she used to have about three or four auditions in a month when her friends used to get 10 auditions daily. She revealed that whenever she was in an audition room she was around women who did not look like her. Lucy said that she would have fewer auditions as the casting directors weren't looking for a role that suited her. She also said that she used to do it as she had nothing to lose.

Read Also | Brad Pitt Is A Bike Enthusiast & Avid motorcycle Collector; Check His Bike Collection

The Shanghai Noon actor also revealed that after she grabbed the lead role in Alice in Wonderland during her final year at the University of Michigan when she decided the pursue the career in Hollywood. After her college, she came to Los Angles and started to look for work. She then mentioned that she was naive and did not know how to go ahead with her plan. Lucy Liu then said that she did not know anything about the challenges she was going to face.

Read Also | Justice League's Snyder Cut To Mark Green Lantern's Debut? Read Here To Know

The Kill Bill: Volume 1 actor said that at the start she was not as good as her friends and felt like she did not belong there. But she used to go to the auditions and give her best. This is what led to her and friends to think that she some kind of black sheep, who did not have anything to lose.

Read Also | Mission: Impossible 7 & The Batman To Start Shooting In The UK With Quarantine Sops

Lucy Liu since then has gone on to become one of the most successful actors and starred in roles like ER and Ally McBeal. She also saw massive success in the 2000s flick Charlie's Angels where she was seen along with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. Lucy was last seen in a TV series titled Why Women Kill, in which she played the role of a wealthy woman who has a perfect marriage and life until she finds that her husband had cheated on her with another man.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.