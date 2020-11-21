Lukas Gage Interrupts Director Mocking His House Over Zoom Call, Tells Him To "mute It"

Actor Lukas Gage took to his Instagram handle and called out a director for making fun of his apartment over a zoom call. The actor posted a video in which the director seemingly was unaware that his call was unmuted as he went on and called Lukas Gage “poor people” because of the “tiny” apartment he lives in. In the video, Gage brushed off the mean remarks with a grin and gave a befitting reply to the director (whose identity was not disclosed).

Lukas Gage's latest social media post about a director insulting his home

It had so happened that Lukas Gage was setting his camera to audition for a role in front of a British director. Soon he realised that the director was talking to someone else about how small Lukas’ apartment was. In the video, Gage was seen giving a nervous laugh as he realised that the director was unaware he could be heard.

Gage went ahead and interrupted the director and told him that he was unmuted. The director apologised when Lukas joked about it and said that he should be given the job so that he can get a better apartment. Lukas further joked about how he was living in a “4x4 box” but if he gets the job, he will be fine. Here is the conversation between the director and Lukas as heard in the videos posted by Lukas Gage:

Director: These poor people live in these tiny apartments. I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV… Lukas: Ooh, yeah, mute it. I know it’s a s***ty apartment, that’s why, give me this job so I can get a better one.’ Director: Oh my god, I am so, so sorry Lukas’ Lukas: No, it’s totally… listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box, just give me the job and we’ll be fine.’ Director: No I’m, Im mortified

Lukas, however, went ahead and posted the video with a caption, “psa: if youre a s*** talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings (sic)”. Check out the video post below.

Lukas Gage's home video post

Lukas Gage's shows

Lukas Gage is an American actor who hails from San Diego, California. The actor is most popularly known for his performance in Euphoria. Euphoria's cast included Zendaya. He has also been featured in American Vandal, Assassination Nation and Love, Victor.

