Macaulay Culkin, Bella Thorne And Other Hollywood Stars Who Made Headlines This Week

Amid the Pandemic, since many celebrities have been locked up indoors, they have been spending a lot of time online. While some shared pictures of their newborn babies, some conducted pre-pregnancy photoshoots, flaunting their baby bump. From Katy Perry to Gigi Hadid, here are the top social media posts of the week which made it to the headlines

Top Instagram posts of the week- August 22 to August 29

Macaulay Culkin

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

The popular kid from Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin turned 40 years old on August 27, 2020. The actor tweeted on his social media account, asking his fans if they want to feel old, further adding that he had turned 40. Macaulay Culkin's movie Home Alone was one of the most popular films under the children's category, most of us grew up watching. The actor's tweets made it to the headlines and is one of the top social media posts of the week.

Katy Perry

Another top post on social media was Katy Perry's adorable post of her baby. Katy Perry named her little newborn Daisy Doe Bloom. She posted an adorable picture of her newborn, not revealing her face, but her tiny little hands. She added in her post, that she has been floating with love and happiness that her daughter was born healthy and safe.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid announced a few weeks back, that she had been expecting her baby with beau Zayn Malik. The supermodel's pre-pregnancy photoshoot is what made it to the top trending social media stories. She posted a few pictures from her pre-pregnancy photoshoot and announced that she has been growing an angel, further thanking everyone for their good wishes.

Dwayne Johnson

Another top social media post this week was from Dwayne Johnson. The actor announced one of his most-awaited movies, Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson announced through a social media post that he will be seen as a villain in it. The movie will be released by December 2021.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne announced through her Instagram post that she had joined OnlyFans. She has been making her way to headlines for several reasons ever since she made this announcement. She also announced her upcoming movie with Sean Baker, stating that she was a huge fan of the director.

