'Tickets To My Downfall' Review: Machine Gun Kelly Revs Up Dialogue About ‘mental Health'

Machine Gun Kelly might have lived up until now under the never receding title of ‘next Eminem’. The punk rock artist has delivered hits in heydays which would talk about a ‘betraying girlfriend or a broken relationship'. However, Tickets to My Downfall tracklist boasts of emotionally driven, socially aware tracks. Machine Gun Kelly has recently released a total of 15 tracks including title Tickets To My Downfall, all of which are either monologues style or lyrical punk rock tracks.

'Tickets to My Downfall' review

According to NME, Tickets To My Downfall is motivated on emotions and relatable lyrics learnt from ‘mistakes’ of his life. The tracks are put together with Barker and Kelly himself. The tracks have picked up inspirations from his own 2019 hit I Think I’m Okay which was a chart breaking song produced in combination with Travis Barker as well as Yungblud.

Many of the tracks in Tickets to My Downfall tracklist talk about hampered mental health, indecisive behaviour as well as finding solace in a world full of noise. For punk rock enthusiasts, this track is a breath of ‘stringy percussions and blatant strumming of the guitar.’ However, it will all make sense with the lyrics which display MGK’s take on his mental state in between slumps.

Some of the tracks in Tickets To My Downfall, even pay homage to the lost gems in the punk rock genre, namely Green Day and Jawbreaker. The lyrics call back to the heydays of punk rock as a genre and its popularity. Tickets to My Downfall release date was September 25, 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall also talks about his teenage anger and frustration and how he has figured things out on his own. The only music video available from the album is of the tracks Bloody Valentine, which features Megan Fox, who is Kelly's real-life partner.

Check out the music video here-

Take a look at the Tickets to My Downfall tracklist:

Tickets To My Downfall Kiss Kiss Drunk Face Bloody Valentine Forget Me Too (Ft. Halsey) All I Know (Ft. Trippie Redd) Lonely WWIII Kevin And Barracuda (interlude) Concert For Aliens My Ex's Best Friend By Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear Jawbreaker Nothing Inside (Ft. Iann Dior) Banyan Tree (interlude) Play This When I’m Gone

