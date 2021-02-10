Malcolm And Marie Cast Breaks Down Choreography Of First Fight From Movie

Malcolm and Marie is a famous American black and white romantic movie released in 2021 and is the first Hollywood project to be entirely made during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the movie was released recently, Netflix posted a video clip in which it illustrated the lead actors and director of the film breaking down the first fight scene of the film. See how the Malcolm and Marie cast, Zendaya, John David Washington and Sam Levinson, shared behind the scenes of the first fight of Malcolm and Marie.

Malcolm and Marie cast shares BTS of the first fight scene

The Netflix team recently took to their Instagram handle and posted this video clip featuring lead actors of Malcolm and Marie - Zendaya and John David Washington, along with writer and director Sam Levinson. In the video, they shared the first fight between Malcolm and Marie in which Malcolm is constantly asking as to why Marie was angry. Sam then explains that in this scene, Marie had a bone to pick with Malcolm and he needs to know what she is upset about in the hopes of resolving it. Zendaya then explains how Marie was living in a whole different world and gets irritated with Malcolm in everything he does. Marie then tells him how he was incapable of de-escalating a situation unless it was work-related. Sam Levinson then states how he loves that scene as it is the warm-up to the kind of prizefight. He further praised one of Malcolm dialogues in that scene and mentioned how he felt jealous that he did not write it.

Also Read Samantha Akkineni Is 'mesmerised' By Zendaya Starrer 'Malcolm & Marie'

Also Read Where To Watch 'Malcolm And Marie'; Know The Streaming Options Of This B/W Film

John David Washington and Zendaya then shared how their respective characters were feeling in that situation. Sam then stated how he wanted them to establish a visual language and have them move in the house so that it would feel like looping and circuitous. He further added how he loved the shot where John was in the door frame and trying to figure out what she was angry about. Sam Levinson also added how that scene exposed Malcolm’s vulnerability. Zendaya then mentioned that when this scene was being filmed, it felt like they were all dancing around as she had to keep moving from one room to the other. John David Washington then stated how it was liberating for him as an actor to portray Malcolm and praised Sam Levinson for making everything possible.

In the end, Zendaya, John David Washington and Sam Levinson thanked everyone and urged everyone to watch Malcolm and Marie which was now available on Netflix. Malcolm and Marie reviews were not quite good but Zendaya and John's performances were highly praised by the audiences and critics.

This video was highly loved and praised by the netizens as they took to Netflix Instagram and complimented it. Many of them stated how they loved the movie while others shared their interesting opinions about this fight scene. Have a look.

Also Read Is 'Malcolm And Marie' A True Story? Is The Film About Malcolm X? Find Out

Also Read If You Loved Malcolm And Marie, Here Are Some Intense Romantic Dramas You Should Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.