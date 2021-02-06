Where To Watch 'Malcolm And Marie'; Know The Streaming Options Of This B/W Film

According to decider, Malcolm and Marie is the first feature film written, produced and released during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The crew shot the movie in months of June and July, 2020. It was filmed with utmost precautions to ensure the cast and crew remained safe during the pandemic.

Also read: What Time Does Malcolm & Marie Release On Netflix? Zendaya Starrer Gets A Green Light

Sam Levinson and stars actors Zendaya directed the movie, and John David Washington is in the lead role. It is a black and white film with a romantic plot. Want to know where to watch Malcolm and Marie? Here are all the details related to streaming Malcolm and Marie.

Where to watch Malcolm and Marie?

The movie got a limited theatrical release on January 29, 2021. Some drive-in screens in the USA will also screen this movie at selected times. Where to watch Malcolm and Marie online?

Also read: Zendaya Opens Up About Experience Of Working In 'Malcolm & Marie' With John Washington

Malcolm and Marie has begun streaming on Netflix from 5th February, 2021. Netflix bought the streaming rights of this movie at $30 million US dollars in August 2020.

In general, Netflix releases all of its contents at 12.01 am PT on the release date. Netflix users worldwide can also get the chance to stream the movie according to their time zone corresponding to the Pacific Time Zone. US users can avail Malcolm and Marie's streaming service online 3.01 am onwards from 5th February, 2021. In the UK, the movie will be available from 8.01 am GMT on the same day.

Also read: John David Washington Reacts On 12-year Age Gap With 'Malcolm & Marie' Co-star Zendaya

Indian Users can opt to watch Malcolm and Marie online from 1.30 pm IST on the same day. One must have a paid Netflix service to be able to watch this movie. Netflix streaming service starts at $8.99 per month. The movie is not available on HULU TV or Amazon Prime.

Also read: Zendaya Speaks On Criticism Over Age Gap With John David Washington In 'Malcolm & Marie'

Malcolm and Marie story

According to the New Yorker, the black and white romantic drama traces the journey of a filmmaker and his girlfriend. Malcolm (played by Washington), a director in his late 30s is attending the premiere of his new directorial venture with his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya). He gives an interview to the film critics and thanks everyone, but forgets to thank Marie in the process.

Also read: 'Malcolm & Marie' Trailer Out! Shows Zendaya & John David Washington’s Story Of Love

Marie and Malcolm fight in the house where Marie reveals that the movie is about her and accuses her boyfriend of being ungrateful. But, they finally reconcile, and Malcolm helps her release her self-worth, and in the end, they reunite and find new meaning of love.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.