Kyle Newman And Girlfriend Cyn Become Parents To Baby Boy; Fans Congratulate

Kyle Newman, best known for directing movies like Fanboys and Barely Lethal, recently became a father of a boy with his girlfriend, Cyn. Kyle was going through a divorce with his ex-wife Jaime King when he welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Cyn. Kyle Newman and Cyn recently announced the birth of their baby boy and the moment they shared a glimpse of their baby on social media, all their friends and fans congratulated the couple.

Kyle and singer Cyn’s baby boy

Singer Cyn recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these blissful photos of herself with partner Kyle Newman. In the first photo, Cyn shared an adorable moment in which their baby can be seen cutely holding one of their thumbs. In the next photo, both Kyle Newman and Cyn can be seen gazing at their little son while being adorably captured in the camera.

In the caption, she shared this lovely surprise with all her fans and mentioned that she became a mother a day before and added a smiling emoji with hearts. She then added how Kyle Newman and she welcomed into the world their darling and healthy son and even added the name of their son, Etienne Noel Newman.

The couple received numerous love and best wishes from their fans and loved ones. Many of their celebrity friends took to Cyn’s Instagram post and congratulated them for the baby and added how happy they were to know about it. Many of them even stated how she will be an amazing mother and wished that they stayed happy and healthy. As the singer did not reveal her pregnancy in public, it came out as a surprise to all her fans. Many of them expressed their thrill and surprise at this news and also asked her how she managed to keep it a secret. Several other fans were overwhelmed to see the photos of Kyle and singer Cyn’s baby boy and showered several heart symbols in the comments. There were also a number of fans who could not believe that their favourite singer became a mother as she had been keeping it a secret for so long. Take a look at how the fans and other celebrities reacted to this blissful news.

Image Source- Kyle Newman & Cyn Instagram

