Mark Blum Dies At 69 Due To Coronavirus Complications In New York

Legendary Hollywood actor Mark Blum passed away on Wednesday. Reportedly, the Desperately Seeking Susan actor passed away due to complications caused by Coronavirus. Several Hollywood A-listers remembered Mark and shared their fond memories with him. The veteran actor also worked alongside pop star Madonna in the film Desperately Seeking Susan.

Mark Blum passes away at 69

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. The death toll due to the novel virus is on the rise every day. The latest death caused due to Coronavirus complications is none other than veteran Hollywood actor Mark Blum. According to a media portal’s report, Mark Blum passed away due to complications caused by COVID-19.

The Desperately Seeking Susan actor reportedly passed away at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Mark Blum’s wife Janet Zurish informed about his death to a media portal. In his long and successful career in Hollywood, Blum has appeared in several projects including Broadway. Recently, Mark had a cameo in Netflix’s popular drama series You. He played the role of bookstore owner Mr Mooney.

As mentioned earlier, Mark Blum has appeared on Broadway as well. According to the media portal’s report, Mark Blum started as an assistant stage manager on Broadway. He was also an understudy in 1977’s The Merchant and then went on to bag a role in Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers in 1991. Mark also starred in Reginald Rose’s Twelve Angry Men in 2004.

Talking about his on-screen roles, Blum in the film Desperately Seeking Susan. He played the role of Gary Glass, Rosan Arquette’s husband in the film. Desperately Seeking Susan also starred pop star, Madonna. Even Madonna took Instagram remembered Mark in her post. Take a look.

