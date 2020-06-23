Mark Ruffalo Spends Quality Time With ‘new Friend’ Biscotti In Adorable Video

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video with his ‘new friend’. In the video, Mark can be seen adorably calling out a little kitten. It has not been revealed if Mark Ruffalo adopted the tiny animal. Check out the adorable video shared on Mark Ruffalo’s Instagram.

Mark Ruffalo’s Instagram

ALSO READ: When Mark Ruffalo Opened Up About Hulk Standalone Movie And Said 'never Gonna Happen'

In the video, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo can be heard calling the kitten Biscotti. The grey tabby kitten is seen playing with the Hulk actor in the video. She even looks at the camera and plays with the legs of a chair before walking away. Mark Ruffalo on his Instagram stated that he has been spending some time with his ‘new friend’ while talking about the cat.

In the video, Mark Ruffalo can be seen wearing a casual white short and pair of slate grey coloured pants. He also wore a pair of thick-framed black glasses to complete the look. The actor is seen calling out to the kitten as she plays around the actor. While posting about the cat on his social media, Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Spending quality time with one of my new friends, Biscotti.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo Lost 20 Pounds, Did 500 Pushups A Day For Role In 'I Know This Much Is True'

Mark Ruffalo has two cats in his house. He is often seen sharing pictures and videos of his cats on his social media. His felines, Felix and Inky often make an appearance on his social media. Last year, Mark Ruffalo shared a picture with his cat and mentioned that every day in his house is a ‘pet day’. Check out Mark Ruffalo’s Instagram pictures with his cats.

Mark Ruffalo’s photos

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Might Have Reached The End Of His MCU Journey

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo will reportedly be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming television spin-off of the film Parasite. According to multiple sources, the movie is being made into a television series for the HBO network. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has been roped in to play the leading character in the television show. Sources also revealed that the Oscar-winning director will be teaming up with Adam McKay for the series.

The series will be a short one, with only five to six episodes. Exact details of Ruffalo’s character has not been revealed yet. Bong Joon-Ho made history after his movie Parasite won the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards for being the first foreign film to win the Oscar in the category.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo To Star In The Television Series Of Oscar Winning Movie 'Parasite'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.