'Married At First Sight's' Mike Gunner Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Insta Official

Mike Gunner from the show Married At First Sight Australia's Mike Gunner recently took to Instagram to share some pictures with her new girlfriend. According to a report by Dailymail, Mike Gunner confirmed on Wednesday that he has moved on and has started dating someone else.

Mike Gunner goes official with Sonja Marcelline on Instagram

Mike Gunner posted a photo with Sonja Marcelline on his Instagram. He captioned the post by saying "My girl". Sonja Marcelline is Masters in Science and according to Dailymail, Mike told to 9Now that he met Sonja on a dating application called Bumble. Check out Mike Gunner's Instagram post below:

Mike Gunner requested everyone to be forgiving and kind and not to give him backlash for the things related to the past. He restricted the comments on his Instagram post. Although some of his friends commented on how lovely and amazing they look together. Check out some of the reactions from Mike Gunner's post:

Mike also said that he sees long-term potential with Sonja. When asked about when did he started dating Sonia. Mike replied that he has been dating Sonia for quite a while now. He even added that she is very sweet, has a positive outlook on life, and she never makes any sort of criticism.

Previously in Married At First Sight Australia's Grand Reunion, Mike confessed he would probably just kiss his ex-wife if he ever saw her again. He even admitted that he missed an opportunity and even regretted his breakup with Heidi Latcham. When asked about making peace with the situation he said that even after two years he still hasn't made peace with the situation.

Dailymail also reported that later when asked if the former couple were still in touch, Mike Gunner said that he tried to get in touch with her but she doesn't reply. During their season, Mike told Heidi 'I'm not your therapist' on their honeymoon when she tried to talk about her past incidents. Mike admitted at the Grand Reunion, which was shot in December, that his attitude back then was wrong and he apologizes for that.

Image Credits: @mikekangaroo Instagram

