Martin Scorsese's Highest-grossing Movies; 'Shutter Island', 'Cape Fear' And More

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese is known for portraying the harsh realities of American society. He is considered one of the most important filmmakers in cinema history. Martin Scorsese made his directorial debut with Who’s That Knocking at My Door in 1967. Here are some of Martin Scorcese's highest-grossing movies of all time, including the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Shutter Island:

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is a black comedy crime flick. This film is the fifth collaboration of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Martin Scorsese was praised by critics for his outstanding direction in the movie. The film revolves around a stockbroker Jordan Belfort who rises in his career and depicts his life of debuachery and personal issues. The film earned $392 million worldwide.

Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been collaborating from time to time and giving the audience some masterpieces to watch. Shutter Island, released in 2010, is a psychological thriller film based on Dennis Lehane's novel of the same name. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams in crucial roles while Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Max von Sydow play the supporting roles.

The plot revolves around two US Marshals who are sent to an island to investigate a missing patient. One of them uncovers a truth about the shutter Island. The film earned $294 million worldwide.

The Departed (2006)

Here's another Martin Scorsese movie with Leonardo DiCaprio. The Departed cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson in the lead roles with Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin in supporting roles.

The plot revolves around a spy and an undercover cop who attack each other in order to get access to an Irish Gang in Boston. The film was critically acclaimed and even received several awards. The movie earned $291.5 million at the box-office against the production budget of $90 million.

The Aviator (2004)

Martin Scorsese's movies with Leonardo DiCaprio also include The Aviator which is a biographical drama film. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Beckinsale in pivotal roles. Their performances were critically acclaimed. The plot revolves around a business tycoon called Howard Hughes who suffers from OCD. The film earned around $213.7 million at the Box office.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York is a crime drama film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles. The film revolves around Amsterdam, played by Leonardo, who plans to take revenge for his father's death from a crime lord called Bill The Butcher, played by Day-Lewis. The film earned $193 million at the Box-Office.

Cape Fear (1991)

Cape Fear, released in 1991, was a remake of the 1962 flick with the same title. The film is a psychological thriller that stars Robert De Niro, Jessica Lange, Nick Nolte, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Robert Mitchum, and Gregory Peck in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a rapist who recently got released from prison. He sets out to take revenge from a public defender who he blames for using faulty defence tactics to purposefully get him arrested. The film earned $182 million at the box-office for the budget of $35 million only.

