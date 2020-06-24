Marvel Fan Indicates Makers Have Been Hinting At Thor's Eye Injury For Years

A Marvel fan account has spotted recurring patterns related to Thor’s eye injury. According to the fan, the makers have been hinting at the God Of Thunder’s eye injury since that start. This has certainly been dominating social media. Fans from all over the globe have seen the post and have expressed their thoughts about the same.

Also Read | 'Captain America' Actor Chris Evans Reveals 'common Denominator' Behind Marvel's Success

Fan shares collage and debunks Thor's eye injury

The fan account shared a collage of screenshots from Thor's first and second films along with the Avengers franchise. The collage has one picture of a painting that shows a strike across Thor’s eye, which has surprised the fans. It also shows that Thor has been getting injured near the same eye that was finally cut in Thor: Ragnarok. Fans have been sharing their views about the theory in the comments section of the post. One of the fans commented, “As it was foretold or in this case foreshadowed,” while others just left small messages showing how shocked they all are. The post is captioned with, “all leading to this. Thor always gets hurt his right eye” and has already attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Also Read | Remember When Jason Statham Slammed Marvel Movies & Paul Bettany Had A Befitting Reply?

Also Read | Marvel Fans Pick Out Mindblowing Hints Of Captain America's Past In 'The Incredible Hulk'

More about Thor in MCU

Currently, the MCU fans have been waiting for the latest addition to the Thor franchise. The previous film, Thor: Ragnarok managed to get a positive response from the viewers. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika was given the opportunity to direct the upcoming film, Thor: Love & Thunder. Fans have been expecting a lot from the upcoming film after watching Ragnarok. They are currently waiting for the next addition to the series, Thor: Love & Thunder to be released. The director of the film, Taika Waititi recently spoke to a news house about the production process of the film.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Pitches Idea To Introduce 'Deadpool' Into Marvel Cinematic Universe?

An entertainment portal asked Waititi the current status of the film and when the shooting of the film is going to take place. To this, the filmmaker replied they moved down to Sydney around April and according to him, maybe, they might just start shooting around August. It seems like fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting. The true fans of MCU will be eagerly waiting for this addition to the Thor franchise which makes Thor the only MCU character who is getting a fourth film. Not only this, but fans can also expect to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster again in the film which features Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Also Read | 'Avengers' Director Joss Whedon Says It Was An 'unpleasant Experience Working With Marvel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.