Mary-Kate Olsen's Staggering Net Worth As She Files For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen is a part of the popular Hollywood family of Olsens. Starting her career as an actor, Mary-Kate then moved on to start her own fashion brand with her twin sister Ashley.

Mary-Kate Olsen's Net Worth

Mary-Kate Olsen owns a number of luxury fashion brands like The Row and Elizabeth and James along with some affordable ones. Her income per year is $33.67 Million, according to a net worth sourcing website. On a monthly basis, Mary-Kate earns $2.81 Million. Her net worth, as of 2020, shared by a leading daily, is $250 Million per year.

Mary-Kate’s career

Mary-Kate started her career at the age of six months where she played the role of Michelle Tanner in American sitcom Full House. She took turns to play the role with her sister Ashley. In the year 1993, the twins founded a Dualstar Entertainment Group, LLC which bankrolled several television series and reality shows. These included Double, Double Toil and Trouble, To Grandmother's House We Go, Passport to Paris, Winning London, and Holiday in the Sun. They also starred in several films such as When in Rome and New York Minute.

In the year 2012, they decided to focus on their careers in the fashion industry and give away their acting careers. They co-founded The Row and Elizabeth and James, which are couture brands. Later, they also started affordable brands like Olsenboye and StyleMint.

Personal life

Mary-Kate was known to date David Katenberg, who is the son of DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. In 2012, she started dating Olivier Sarkozy, who is the half brother of the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen recently made headlines after she went for an emergency divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy. As per news sources, the actor and designer has a strong pre-nuptial agreement against Olivier. These sources claim how her assets, business interests and fortune are all protected. The actor had filed for divorce in April, but the court was not able to proceed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

