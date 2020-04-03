The Debate
Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

Hollywood News

Bella Hadid is busy spending some quality time with her furry friends in her farm. She took to Instagram to post videos and pictures of the same. Raed on

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
bella hadid

Bella Hadid was quite busy before the Coronavirus lockdown, walking the ramps at New York, London and Milan fashion weeks. However, now she is spending some real quality time at home. Lately, the supermodel had joined TikTok making videos and entertaining her fans. But, now she seems busy joining her farm friends for some outdoor activities. 

Bella Hadid spends a day with her farm friends during Coronavirus quarantine

Taking to her Instagram, Bella Hadid shared a series of videos and pictures where she is spending some time with her farm friends. She also posted a video where she is heard calling out to her horses and goats and petting them too. In one such video, she channelled her inner farm girl to climb over a fence and get to the other side. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

bella hadid's photos coronavirus in USA coronavirus quarantine

First Published:
