Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Mother For 8 Years

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his strained relationship with his mother Mary Kathlene McCabe on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk. Matthew McConaughey's mother, as well as the actor, spoke to Jada, her daughter Willow and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The actor talked about the rough patch he faced with his mother and how he stopped talking to her for eight long years.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Opens Up On Being A Practicing Christian In Liberal-leaning Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey on the rough patch with his mother

Talking to Jada Pinkett Smith on the show Red Table Talk, Matthew McConaughey opened up about his relationship with his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe. He said that his mom and he went through a rough patch for about eight years after he got famous but their relationship healed in 2004. The actor mentioned that as soon as he got famous after A Time To Kill, he started having his weekly call to his mother to which he said, his mom wasn't answering his phone, a fan was.

Adding to that, he said that he himself was trying to find a balance with fame and stuff and with whatever amount of innocence it was, some of the things he shared with his mother ended up in the six o'clock news three days later.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At 18: 'I’ve Never Felt Like Victim'

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Didn't Go Into The Details Of His Abuse In His Memoir

Matthew further added that there were years when he wouldn't share things with her because he was finding his own balance, building his own ship and told his mother that loose lips will sink ships. He told her that there are a lot of people who would like to know these things and it is none of their business. He mentioned that he couldn't talk to her for 8 years after which he got his career stabilised. After that, he said, his boat was built well enough and even told his mother to hit the red carpets, talk to everybody and tell everybody the stories she wanted to tell about him and that she's been great about it since then. His mother Mary acknowledged that the story was true, but McConaughey says he eventually got to a point where he didn't mind his mother talking publicly about him.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Reveals Previously Unknown Details About His Father's Death

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey's Birthday: Can You Answer These Questions About 'Lone Star' Actor

Image Credits: Camila Alves McConaughey Instgram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.