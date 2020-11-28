Matthew Perry's In-laws Were Extremely Happy When He Popped The Question To Molly Hurwitz

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry recently popped the question to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The two have been together for more than two years now. According to the sources of The Sun, Molly's parents were extremely happy when he asked her to marry her. Take a look at what her parents felt about Matthew getting married to her.

Matthew Perry's in-laws were 'ecstatic' about daughter's engagement

According to the reports in People, Matthew said that he thought it was time that he got engaged to his long term girlfriend Molly. The two had broken up earlier this year but he reunited with her as he thought she is "the one". According to the reports of Sun, Molly had introduced him to her mother Amy. She recently moved to the West Coast to stay closer to her daughter who lives in New York. Molly had also introduced him to her father Larry who lives in Connecticut. Matthew in a traditional way asked Molly Hurwitz father for her hand. It was everything that her father asked for.

Matthew has spent some quality time with Molly and her mother Amy and both his in-laws are over the moon. Her parents think that they are well suited for each other and are very happy. Thus, his in-laws were ecstatic after knowing about their engagement. The rest of the family is pretty excited to meet Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz and have been congratulating the two online. When asked if the in-laws were fans of FRIENDS, they mentioned that they do not watch much of TV. But the family was aware who Matthew was.

Matthew and Molly, as mentioned before, had broken up and Matthew joined the exclusive dating app Raya. When he revealed the news about their engagement to People, Matthew said that he was lucky enough to be dating one of the greatest women on the planet. Molly had revealed their relationship on her social media and once even mentioned that they had been dating for a long time than what people knew. She had been a huge support to the 51-year-old when he was battling with his drug addiction.

