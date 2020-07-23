Who Is Meek Mill And What Are The Rumours Kanye Has Spread Around Him And Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and American rapper Meek Mill have rumours floating around them after a series of tweets posted by Kanye West, Kim’s husband. Kanye West also mentioned that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for over two years now. The rapper made some bold accusations against his wife, according to a report by The Sun.

Who is Meek Mill and what are the rumours floating around Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian?

Who is Meek Mill?

Meek Mill is an American rapper whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams. The rapper is known for his moving songs and strong verses. In the past, he has also been an activist for several causes. Meek Mill was once known for his amazing battle rapping skills. The rapper was arrested in 2017 on account of reckless driving when he was shooting for a music video. However, in 2018, he was released from prison. Several prominent celebrities such as Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kevin Hart were part of a movement where they demanded the release of the rapper from prison, according to the entertainment news portal.

Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian

Rumours between the alleged relationship between Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian started floating when Kim’s husband Kanye West made the accusations. The American rapper, who is now running for president, appeared to indicate a relationship of some sort between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill. Kanye further added that he has been trying to divorce her for close to two years now. Kanye said that Kim Kardashian met up with Meek Mill in 2018 at a prison reform summit. In 2019. Meek Mill himself had praised Kim Kardashian for speaking out on prison reform in the country, according to the entertainment news portal.

Kanye West’s Twitter

Kanye West called out his wife on Twitter in a series of tweets which have now been deleted. The American rapper took to the social media platform to wrote down various accusations that he made on his wife. Kanye west alleged Kim Kardashian of “White Supremacy” after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim, released certain statements without his approval. Kanye claimed 'that it is not what a wife should do', and directly called it White Supremacy. Later on, Kanye posted another tweet in which he spoke about the alleged relationship between his wife and Meek Mill. In the tweet, he wrote that Meek Mill was respectful and he praised him, however, Kanye mentioned that it was Kim who was out of line. In another tweet, Kanye wrote clearly that he has been trying to divorce Kim for close to two years now after he blamed her for having an affair with Meek Mill during the prison reform meet up at Warldoff, according to the entertainment news portal.

Meek Mill’s net worth

Meek Mill is one of the most popular rappers in current times. According to various news portals, the rapper's net worth is estimated to be $20 million. The rapper is known for some of his most popular songs which have garnered him tremendous fame and recognition in the media. Meek Miller began his career as a battle rapper and then went on to release his mixtape Flamerz. It was this mixtape that put him on the map and his popularity has been growing ever since, according to the entertainment news portal.

Kanye West's presidential bid

Kanye West used the Presidential Bid platform to raise his voice against several issues faced by people of colour and the patriarchy that has been observed over the years. West called out all sorts of misogynistic reforms. The rapper also called out several prominent people and revealed certain truths about them in the process. Kanye West called the reforms bizarre and even tried to shed light on alleged acts of trying to brainwash citizens from the actual truth, according to the entertainment news portal.

