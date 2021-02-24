Meek Mill Claims To Have Apologized To Vanessa Bryant In Private For Controversial Lyrics

Rapper Meek Mill is facing criticism for his unreleased song titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)". While the rapper made a reference to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who died last year in a helicopter crash, his wife Vanessa found the lyrics to be insensitive. According to Variety, the lyrics of the unreleased song had content that made Vanessa feel uncomfortable. She even took to her Instagram story to address it.

Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill

“This b**ch I’m f***in’ always tell me that she love but she ain’t ever showed me,” the lyric read. “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” Referring to these lyrics, Vanessa took to her Instagram story to call out the rapper. In the story, she wrote, "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,”. She continued, "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

After the story was posted by Kobe Bryant's wife, netizens took out their anger on the rapper and called him out. They did not like how the Bryant family was targetted. On Tuesday morning, Meek Mill addressed the whole controversy and took to his Twitter to share a message for everyone.

Rapper Meek Mill addresses the controversy

Earlier, he shared a tweet where he addressed the confusion around the lyrics and how people have interpreted the lyrics. An hour after the tweet, he made another tweet where he said that he has already apologised to Vanessa in private. He further that whatever he says has nothing to do with the public. Read Meek Mill's tweets.

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see... I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Kobe Bryant's death

American basketballer player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41. Along with him, the youngest daughter of his family, Gianna also lost her life to the crash. They are survived by Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

