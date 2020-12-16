'Meet The Patels' Star Ravi Patel Opens Up About Working In The West; Read More

Actor Ravi Patel is all set to appear next in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. He opened up about his career in the west and how it has evolved over the years, in a recent interview. Read further ahead to know more about him and his work.

Ravi Patel opens up about his career through the years

Actor Ravi Patel, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about the journey of Indian actors in the West from earlier to now. The 41-year-old actor has been a part of various projects including Transformers, Meet the Patels and Outsourced. When asked if the quality of roles for Indian actor in the West has changed through the years or not, the actor says it has changed a bit.

Patel said that his career evolved similarly to how the lives of Indians changed in the States. The changes in the roles that he has portrayed through the years are significant to how the Indians living in America has changed. He explains that when he started all his roles were stereotypical, which were a call – centre operator in Transformers and then a doctor in Scrubs, he also mentions doing Indian accents in the beginning.

He clearly mentioned that it is easy to stereotype characters in a film. He added that being an actor is one of the most competitive things one can do and that roles come on the basis of what the person’s conceived stereotype is. The actor said that everyone starts from the roles that match their stereotype, and once they do a number of them successfully, you get to step out of doing those stereotypes.

Talking about his upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, which is finally coming to theatres and streaming platforms soon after several delays, he said that this film was a really cool experience. He isn’t too keen about superhero movies but said he is thankful to get to work on this one and it was great to be on the sets of something which has so many resources. He added that Patty Jenkins roped him in after they had worked in a show eight years ago.

