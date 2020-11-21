Where Was Easy A Filmed? Is Ojai Highschool An Actual School In California?

Easy A is a 2010 teenage comedy flick. The film is partially inspired by Nathaniel Hawthrone’s ‘The Scarlett Letter’. The film revolves around the life of a high school girl. Directed by Will Gluck the movie did wonders at the box office. Easy A starred Emma Stone and Gossip Girl fame Penn Badgely. The film proved to be the hit and Emma Stone's popularity grew from here on. The acting and the screenplay were so relatable that the audience absolutely loves the film even now.

Also Read: 'The Christmas Train' Cast: See Details About Actors In This Hallmark Original

Where was Easy A filmed?

The story is set in Ojai, California where Olive, played by Emma Stone, goes to high school and leads a pretty normal life until a certain rumour told by her spreads like wildfire and puts her reputation at risk. Interestingly the film wasn’t shot at a made-up set but used actual locations for its filming. According to IMDb, the filming of Easy A was conduction in mid-2009. Take a look at the locations here.

Ojai, California

Shelf Road

The team wished to give the story a small-town vibe which is close to a big city. Ojai was the perfect fit for that as it’s only an hour and a half away from Los Angeles. The scene in which Olive and Rhiannon sit together and speak about their lives overlooking the whole town is one of the most scenic locations in the film. This scene was shot at Ojai’s famous Shelf Road. Olive’s house in the movie is also a part of a private community housing called Persimmon Hill located in Ojai.

Ojai North High School

The school shown in the film is actually Nordoff High School on 1401 Maricopa Highway. Yes, the Ojai Highschool is a real school in the town. But a few scenes that show the garden-like Hallways were shot outside as Californian High schools don’t have the Hallways that the director wanted.

Also Read: My Christmas Love Cast: List All The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

Also Read: Where Is Sweet Autumn Filmed? Read To Know Where This Hallmark Fall Harvest Movie Was Shot

Other Notable Locations

Penn Badgley’s character Todd works at a Lobster Shack in the movie. The scenes shot at his work were shot at a real restaurant on 211 West Ojai Avenue called Carrow’s Restaurant. Other landmarks that feature in the film are Ojai Coffee Roasting Company as the coffeeshop, Ojai Playhouse on 145 East Ojai Avenue as the movie theatre and Libbey Park where Marianne (Amanda Bynes) hosts a prayer circle.

Also Read: Where Was 'Christmas On My Mind' Filmed? Here Are Scenic Locations Of This Hallmark Film

Easy A Review

The story of a 17-year-old Olive and her struggles of coming to age and dealing with high school popularity, love, friendships, reputation and learning from her mistakes is one to watch and enjoy. The movie is perfect for a girls night with pizza or popcorn. The movie is relatable and funny so all in all a great chick-flick.

Also Read: Where Is Small Town Christmas Filmed? Read To Know Where This Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Image Credits: @cinemaniacosofficial IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.