Best Shows On HBO Max: Pick Shows To Binge On From A Variety Of Genres

HBO Max a variety of original series and films that span over various genres. HBO Max is HBO’s latest streaming service and it is now available along with HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO Max is also offering many of what is known as “legacy content", which included full seasons of some very yesteryear popular series. But what are the best shows on HBO Max you can watch right now?

Here is a list of some of the best shows on HBO Max

Westworld

Westworld is a sci-fi series based on the eponymous book by Michael Chrichton. It portrays a fictional dystopian and futuristic 'wild west' amusement park. The amusement park is populated by AI beings called 'hosts'. These hosts look and act like humans but actually are hosts programmed to have specific personalities and skills. They cater to Westworld’s every visitors’ desires. So far 3 seasons of the show are out and available on HBO.

Game of Thrones

HBO's Game of Thrones went on for eight seasons from 2011 through to 2019. Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels A Song Of Ice & Fire. The shows rich scenery, majestic costumes, and captivating storylines depicts the fight for the Iron Throne among the various houses in the fictional world of Westeros. Game of Thrones broke all viewership records for HBO, and became a pop culture cult for fans.

Sex and the City

Four 30 and 40-something single friends live in New York City. They navigate their hectic careers and love lives. Sex And The City is a comedy-drama which debuted in 1998. The show aired from 1998 to 2004, for six seasons and received many awards. This show is only one of the best shows on HBO Max right now.

The Wire

The Wire ended in 2008 but it is still widely credited as one of the best TV shows of this generation. David Simon a former police reporter created and wrote this show. Hence it takes a realistic look at various institutions in their sometimes twisted relationships with law enforcement. Every season introduces a new and different story. A wide range of topics, from illegal drug trade to loopholes in the education system, are covered on HBO’s The Wire.

The Sopranos

The Sopranos is a well known HBO original crime drama series. On various lists, The Sopranos has been named as one of the best TV series of all time. The show has six seasons and viewers follow the Soprano family led by Tony (played by the late James Gandolfini). Tony makes haphazard attempts to balance his life in New Jersey as a father and husband and his precarious position as the leader of an Italian-American criminal organisation. The Sopranos released in 1999 and was amongst the first series to introduce shocking main character deaths on the small screen.

Succession

Succession is a new HBO show as compared to some others on this list. But it has already topped as HBO’s most popular new series. In succession, Waystar Royco is an International multi-billion dollar company. It is being headed by Logan Roy. He grows older he reaches and suffers some health setbacks. Now he has to look to his rich and entitled children and to find a worthy successor. Succession won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm can be described best a as witty and hysterical how. It has a unique case, as it got so popular that it was brought back for a ninth and tenth season after a six-year-long break. Currently, it is one of the best shows on HBO Max. On Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David plays a fictional and exaggerated version of himself. On the show, he is a semi-retired television writer and producer.

Veep

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won six consecutive Emmy Awards for her role as Selina Meyer, the fictional vice president of the United States. Veep is a political satire comedy and it wrapped up in May 2019. This HBO original had a successful run for seven seasons and is now one of the best shows on HBO Max.

