Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce They Are Expecting A Baby Girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced Meghan's pregnancy on Valentine's day this year. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan made a lot of revelations about the royal family. Along with that, the couple also announced the gender of their second child. Read further to know more about Meghan Markle's baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to have a baby girl

Meghan and Harry had revealed about her pregnancy last month. In the recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, they announced that they will soon welcome a baby girl. Harry said that they will have a girl after a boy and they couldn't have asked for more. They also mentioned that they won't be having any children after their second child. Harry said that they only wanted two children. He said that he is grateful to have any child. He would have been fine with even one child. He added that now they have four of them and a complete family of their own. He mentioned that the second child is due this summer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing her pregnancy

In February, the spokesperson of the couple released a statement along with their photo announcing their pregnancy. It was a black and white picture where Meghan Markle's pregnant belly was flaunted by the couple. They were seen spending time in their yard where Meghan laid on Harry's lap and the two looked into each other's eyes. Meghan wore a white long dress while Harry wore a shirt and jeans. The picture was clicked by their photographer friend Misan Harriman who congratulated her on her pregnancy. The picture was shot on an iPad. Take a look at Meghan Markle's pregnancy picture here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's pictures with their son Archie

They shared a picture when they took their son Archie to meet the Archbishop of Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. She wore a blue and white A-line dress while Harry wore a blue blazer suit. They also shared a picture of the baby boy with his grandfather The Prince of Wales. Harry held the child in his arms in the picture.

