AR Rahman Reveals Michael Jackson Wanted To Make The 2nd "We Are The World" With Him

Winner of two Oscar awards winner A. R. Rahman has joined hands with Ken Kragen, an American music manager, to produce a song ‘Hands Around the World’ in order to raise awareness about climate change. The two are trying to gather stars for their new song and are hoping to create the same kind of all-star force and appeal that Ken Kragen was able to bring in the mid-80s with his song- ‘We Are the World’. The song was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and raised funds for African kids.

As revealed by A.R. Rahman to a leading portal, the upcoming song means a lot to him as it is a way for him to connect with his hero Michael Jackson. A. R. Rahman further explained his reasons behind this and told the media portal that back in the time when he had gone to America to promote ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ for the Oscars, he asked his agent if he could meet with Michael Jackson. After the nominations, AR was told that Michael wants to meet him, to which he replied unless he wins an Oscar he would not count himself worthy enough to meet the iconic Michael Jackson.

A.R. Rahman further told the media portal that as he won 2 Oscars, he went to meet Jackson at his house. Michael Jackson said to Rahman that they should work together and make the next “We Are The World”. AR was overjoyed to hear this but unfortunately, two months later, Michael Jackson passed away and the whole project fizzled out. It was unfortunate and AR was extremely saddened by his untimely demise as he always idolised Michael Jackson.

So when 10 years later, A.R. Rahman was approached to develop a song for climate change with the intention to create to recreate the same appeal that “We Are the World” had created in mid-80s, he felt that working on the project with Ken Kragen would be a way of holding hands with his hero, Michael Jackson across a great divide.

He further said that one can never recreate a song, neither can one repeat something that has been iconic in the world. Therefore, this project is an attempt to do something different and is for a good cause with the same intentions that were behind developing Michael Jackson's We Are the World.

