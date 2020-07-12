Miley Cyrus & Nick Jonas' Relationship Timeline: All About Their Uncertain Teen Romance

The Jonas Brothers have certainly had some epic romantic tales over the years. Be it Taylor Swift humiliating Joe Jonas publicly or Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus’ teen romance, their documentary Chasing Happiness reflects aptly about their love tales. The brothers can be seen saying that they started getting attention from girls when they signed with Disney. Kevin Jonas adds that things drastically changed for Nick Jonas when they appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana.

Kevin Jonas said that when Nick met Miley, his head 'exploded'. In addition, their romance was one of the most followed teen romances ever. While Nick Jonas is happily married to Priyanka Chopra now, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's love affair also don’t fail to make headlines too. However, Nick and Miley’s story was a roller coaster ride of uncertainty. Although they dated only for a year, theIr fan army wished the duo to end up together. Here’s a full rundown of their teen romance.

June 2006: Love at first sight

As Miley Cyrus documented in her autobiography, Miles To Go, she and Nick met each other at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation charity on June 11, 2006. According to the singer, they immediately hit it off and began attending a handful of events the same year. It also includes the Radio Disney Totally 10 birthday concert.

June 2007 – November 2007: From serious relationship to making it public

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were reportedly pretty serious about each other in 2007. During an event, Miley was also spotted with her hand wrapped around Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers also appeared on Miley’s show Hannah Montana which became one of the most viewed episodes on cable ever. They were also seen singing We’ve Got the Party With Us with Miley. That same month, the Jonas Brothers and Miley presented together Teen Choice Awards and also promoted their upcoming tour Best of Both Worlds Tour.

December 2007: The Breakup

Miley detailed in her book that she and 'her Prince Charming' broke up on December 19, 2007. She wrote that it was the hardest day for her. According to Miley, she felt like her life had come to a halt, but the rest of the world kept rolling. She added people were counting on her, however, her head and heart were dizzy after they parted ways.

2008: Miley Cyrus' interview after breakup

Following their breakup, Miley in an interview with a portal said that at first, she brawled for a month straight. She revealed that when she was dating, Nick had asked her to get highlights and so she did. However, after their breakup, she didn’t want to look pretty anymore. She wanted her hair black. “I wanted to look hard-core and rebel against everything that Nick wanted her to do”, she added.

2009: Friendly Reunion & Romance rumours spark again

Despite their breakup, Miley and Nick had to cross paths on several occasions due to professional commitments. More than a year later after their breakup, the duo was spotted grabbing lunch together which sparked rumours of a romance. However, Miley Cyrus eventually ended up dating her co-star Liam Hemsworth.

