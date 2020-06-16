Miley Cyrus Proves She Has A Heart Of Gold With These Charitable Gestures Over The Years

Miley Cyrus is an actor, singer and a talented musician who is renowned worldwide. However, many are unaware of her generous actions over the years. Her Instagram is proof of her 'woke self' and her actions are proof of her charity works. Over the years, she has contributed to disaster relief funds, cancer-fighting groups, development activities and more. Read on to know her biggest contributions over the years since her debut.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' 5 Bold And Easy Makeup Looks To Try At Home In Quarantine

Miley donating to California fires

Miley Cyrus’ home was destroyed in the California fires of November 2018, she was then sharing her home with her former husband Liam Hemsworth. In the fires, she lost her mansion of over 2.5 $ million, which estimates to over ₹180 million approximately.

However, she was more worried about the precious life and family that struggled during the fires. Not only of her own but also her neighbours. Miley Cyrus reportedly made an enormous donation along with her then beau Lian Hemsworth. She also spread the message and urged everyone else to donate to the relief organisations related to the incident. She made sure that several people are aware of the fires through social media messages.

Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire.



Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic... https://t.co/K2yFpjZDzc pic.twitter.com/6o8maqtRhd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2018

Also Read | Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber Come Together For Global Citizen's COVID Initiative

Miley’s contribution to cancer foundations

Miley Cyrus has always been supporting initiatives that have been a move to fight cancer and help cancer patients over the years. She started donating when she was very young. At 16, she had reportedly performed for benefit concerts and events to help raise money for City of Hope, which is an awareness in the initiative. The organisation helps people prevent cancer in early days.

The singer donates a part of her ticket sales money to the foundation even now. She also contributes to the Libby Ross Foundation which helps women fight breast cancer and also raise awareness about the same. Miley Cyrus also sends her stuff to be sold in charity auction events to contribute to the foundation, for example, her yoga mat, was sent to help set up a yoga program at Libby Ross.

Helping her native town

Reportedly, Miley Cyrus has grown up in a comparatively underdeveloped neighbourhood in Kentucky. Miley Cyrus continues to donate even now, to the charities in the area. She has been a part of dedicated groups fighting poverty that is Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and more. She also helps individuals in rare cases in education and support as per reports.

Also Read | When Miley Cyrus Was Involved In Controversies; See Full Details

Also Read | Throwback Thursday: When Miley Cyrus Revealed Her Biggest Pet Peeve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.