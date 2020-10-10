Mindy Kaling & Other Celebs Who Successfully Kept Their Pregnancy A Secret During Lockdown

A number of celebrities have been keeping fans updated on their day to day life amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A few others decided to keep their private life away from public attention and only made announcements whenever necessary. A bunch of celebrities also got pregnant during the lockdown and successfully kept it a secret for months. Here is a look at a list of celebrities who kept their pregnancies under the wraps.

Celebs who hid their pregnancy well

1. Mindy Kaling

Actor Mindy Kaling, in her recent appearance on 'The Late Show', told host Stephen Colbert that she gave birth to a baby boy in September 2020. She said that she had not revealed this news to public yet and she felt strange to say it out loud. She further added that his name was Spencer while agreeing that most people were unaware of her pregnancy. Have a look at the revelation video here.

2. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced on September 25, 2020, that they were blessed with a baby boy. She posted a picture of the baby’s tiny feet while introducing him as Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Her fans were left stunned at the unexpected news and flooded the comments section with best wishes for the couple. Have a look.

3. Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announced their pregnancy through War Child and INARA’s Instagram handles. They posted an adorable picture of the baby while holding his tiny arm up for the picture. People had no clue about their pregnancy and hence were taken aback by the news. Have a look at the heart-warming picture.

4. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justine Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s pregnancy was announced by Timberlake’s bandmate, Lance Bass. In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, he said that the couple became parents for the second time. He also added that the band members were aware of the delightful news before anyone else. The couple has been married since 2012 and welcomed their first child, Silas, in 2015.

5. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s pregnancy came out in February 2020. However, the rumours had not been confirmed for a long time. The news of them having a baby girl came out in the last week of July while reports also revealed that the baby girl had been named Willa.

