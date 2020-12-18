Tom Cruise Dating His Mission Impossible 7 Co-actor Hayley Atwell: Report

Tom Cruise was recently in news for his COVID-19 rant on the set of his film Mission Impossible 7. He was seen yelling at some of the crew members of the movie for not adhering to the COVID-19 regulations. The actor is now in the news for a completely different reason. The Top Gun star has been reportedly dating his Mission Impossible 7 co-actor Hayley Atwell. Read on to know more about it.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell secretly dating

According to a report by Mirror.uk, a new romance has begun on the sets of Tom Cruise's upcoming film Mission Impossible 7. The Jerry Maguire actor is reportedly dating British actor Hayley Atwell. Tom, who is 58 years old, and Hayley, who is 20 years younger to him at 38, are said to have grown close on set working together on the new film. It comes as they have been spotted shooting scenes for the seventh Mission Impossible movie together in Rome and the UK. The couple was also spotted holding hands at a recent London screening, sparking rumours that they will soon go public with their relationship.

According to a report by the Sun, a production source said that Tom and Hayley hit it off since day one, and the lockdown and the difficulties that came with it, bought them even closer and they have been fairly inseparable since then. Tom Cruise hasn't had a long term relationship in a relatively long time. In 2013, Tom was linked to Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon, and last year was said to be dating Handmaid's Tale actor Elizabeth Moss. The Jack Reacher actor also has three kids, Isabella and Connor from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, and Suri, from his relationship with the actor, Katie Holmes.

The Captain America actor Hayley Atwell previously went out with model Evan Jones, but they split after two years in 2015. She recently dated an English doctor, but the couple split earlier this year. Mission Impossible 7 cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Fergusson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg alongside Cruise and Atwell. Tom would reprise his role of Ethan Hunt for the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible series. The star-studded film is expected to release on November 19, 2021.

Image Credits: Hayley Atwell and Cruise_69_ Instagram account

