Missy Elliot Clears Air About 'Oops', Says 'it Does Not Mean What You Think'

Missy Elliot is among the most popular female rappers. She has delivered several superhit songs throughout her career. Recently, she took to Twitter to clear the air about one of her most popular tracks Oops (Oh My). One of her fans tweeted that the song may have been about masturbation. Missy Elliot said it was about something else and not that. Read ahead to know what Missy Elliot's song was about.

Also read | 'Black Adam' Star Sarah Shahi Starts Research For DCEU Film Starring Dwayne Johnson

Also read | Pregnant Fantasia Barrino Reveals Gender Of Her Third Baby On Instagram

Missy Elliot's song Oops tweets

Rapper Missy Elliot took to Twitter to clear the air about her 2002 track Oops which fans assumed was about masturbation. She said in the tweet that the song about not about that but it was about love self-love. She also said that it was about appreciating about her brown skin as well. She also went on to elaborate that they let the consumers create in their mind what they want.

The lyrics of the song read as "Mmm, I was looking so good, I couldn't reject myself/ I was feeling so good, I had to touch myself,". "I was eyeing my thighs, butter pecan brown", are also part of the song. Fans now believe that they may have misunderstood the track all these years. One user also said that they felt like an idiot. See their reactions here:

#Funfact this song was never bout Masturbation it was always about her appreciating her Dark Skin (Self Love)when she looked in the mirror🙂 it was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it... & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted🙌🏾 https://t.co/Vd9NHfuzJR — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 5, 2021

Omg, now I feel like an idiot. Definitely made me feel like masturbation was ok in high school 😭😭😭🤦🏾‍♀️ it’s even on my masturbation playlist today — Bee🐝 (@BeeMichelle) January 5, 2021

Somebody said share the playlist beloved. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NyAByVMutD — Grand Coffie✨ (@thedopeharmony) January 5, 2021

Me still waiting for the playlist pic.twitter.com/EM9rkS03hr — 🌺✨Himugu✨🌺 (@NicholsTaniya) January 5, 2021

Real talk, when iWas in the 8th grade in 98... iArgued this girl down that she wasn’t talking about playing with herself and she told me iDidn’t know what iWas talking about... iHope like hell Monica Day is looking at this tweet somewhere 😤 — Ricky Rozay Johnson (@RickJRozay) January 5, 2021

Ms. Elliott? MISSY!! Cut out all this fibbin. 😂😂



You know good'n hell well...



So, now 'One Minute Man' was about a dude running a foot race?? — C.K. Dexter Haven (@TheNEPAStory) January 5, 2021

Oh ok good! Whew!



Thought I mighta been working out the wrong way all these years. 😳



(In lieu of a 'stan' moment I'll just say...Thanks Ms. Elliott for having a laugh with me.) — C.K. Dexter Haven (@TheNEPAStory) January 5, 2021

Even if the lyrics were made to be misunderstood, this marketing gimmick worked very well for Missy Elliot. The song ranked seventh on the Billboard Hot 100 as well. The song has 3.3 million views on YouTube. The song was from her debut studio album, Southern Hummingbird. The song was produced by Timbaland.

The artist is quite active on social media as well. She keeps sharing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life as well. She also uploads throwback videos from her earlier songs. She has released six studio albums and released 74 singles. Missy Elliot's songs have become an instant party anthem. Some of her most popular songs are 1,2 Step which has 204 million views on YouTube, Work It has 98 million views on YouTube, Get Your Freak on has 55 million views on YouTube and Lose Control has 46 million views on YouTube.

Also read | 'O Brother Where Art Thou' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Also read | 'KGF: Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt Shares New Poster, Leaves Fans 'excited'

Image courtesy- @missymisdemeanorelliott Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.