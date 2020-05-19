When Money Heist's Nairobi Spoke Fluent Telugu As Shamira From Andhra Pradesh; WATCH

Alba Flores, the Spanish actor, won millions of hearts with her performance as Nairobi in the popular Netflix show, Money Heist. Recently, clips of Flores' work on an old television show, where she portrayed the character an Indian woman, have been going viral on the internet. Fans have been going gaga over how the actor is speaking an Indian regional language so fluently on the show.

Alba Flores speaks in Telugu in an old TV Show

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Alba Flores can be seen clad in a saree and braided hair and acts like a Telugu woman called Shamira. Reportedly, the video clip that has been going viral is from Vincente Ferrer and was shot near Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Alba Flores plays the character of a teacher who is trying to educate women of Anantapur.

Vicente Ferrer is a TV movie about a man who chose to fight poverty in India. He embarks on a journey to transform the barren land of India's dry and dusty village, Anantapur, to fertile land. He takes help from the citizens and tries to transform the barren land into a productive landscape.

In a scene from the TV show, Alba a.k.a. Nairobi is seen speaking fluent Telugu while interacting with local people. Her character is trying to raise awareness among the local people and translates Spanish to Telugu and vice versa. A fan page also shared pictures of Alba Flores where she can be seen in the character from the TV film Vincete Ferrer.

Fans React

Fans of the actor could not stop praising her for her versatility. Numerous fans praised her for speaking in an Indian regional language with such fluency. Many fans could not believe that it was the same actor who portrayed Nairobi in Money Heist. Check out some of the fans comments below.

On the work front, Alba Flroes was seen in Money Heist in the lead role. She has been a part of the series since the year 2017 and portrayed the character of Nairobi in it. Apart from that, she was seen in Vis A Vis: El Oasis. In this show, she portrayed the character of Saray Vargas. The last movie she was seen was called The Memory of Water which had released in the year 2015.

Image Credits: Alba Flores Instagram

