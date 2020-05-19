Check Out The Net Worth Of Alba Flores Who Played Nairobi In 'Money Heist'; Read Details

While many shows had their new seasons out along with some new shows being released, one character ruled them all, winning the hearts of thousands. This character was Nairobi from the show Money Heist. The character was played by actor Alba Flores.

Alba Flores is a Spanish actor and her claim to fame is the character of Agata Nairobi Jimenez in the Spanish series in La Casa de Papel. It was released as Money Heist later worldwide on Netflix. Her character became an instant favourite and gave her a lot of popularity.

Alba Flores’ net worth

Alba Flores has had her fair share of movies and TV shows done in the Spanish movie industry and has now earned worldwide fame. Her net worth, as per a net worth source, as of 2020 is $1.5 Million dollars. The source also claims that Alba Flores’ income per episode of Money Heist is $20,000 to $25,000.

Alba Flores’ personal life and career

Alba Flores was born on October 27, 1986 in Madrid, Spain. She is 33 years old and is of a mixed Romani and Spanish descent. Her birth name is Alba Gonzalez Villa. Her father Antonio Flores is a half-Romani Musician and Composer while mother Ana Villa is a theatrical producer. While her education is unknown, a source claims that she studied dramatic interpretation from the age of thirteen and started with acting gigs. Her debut was the role of Amaya in the movie El Calentito, which was released in the year 2005.

After El Calentito, she did many TV series like El Comisario, El síndrome de Ulises, The Time in Between, and Cuéntame. Her character in the show Vis a vis is also very popular and known in the Spanish industry. She starred in Vis a vis in the year 2015. She played the character of Saray Vargas. Saray is a Romani woman who faces 5 years of prison for homicide. She won the Best Female Actress at the Waves Award for her role in the show.

Nairobi’s character in the show Money Heist is one of the most important ones for the plot. She gets gravely injured at the end of the season and is then showed dying in part 4 i.e. Season 4 of the show. Alba Flores’ acting in the show was appreciated by fans and audience.

