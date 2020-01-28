Helena Bonham Carter Floored The Audience With Her Performance In These Movies

Helena Bonham Carter began her acting career with 1986's A Room with a View, in which she played Lucy Honeychurch. Since from her debut to till date Carter proves to be one of the most stand-out actresses currently working today. She can play creepy and off-kilter just as easily as she can play straight-faced and sympathetic. Here are a few of Bonham Carter’s most notable roles.

The Harry Potter Franchise

The performance of Helena as the remorseless, eccentric evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange is one of the best villain characters we have ever seen on the big screen. Is it the cackle, the messy hairdo or the deadly hilarious one-liners? It is everything. According to critics and her fan followers, the actor certainly fulfilled her acting skills.

Alice in the Wonderland

The movie is worth mentioning on the list. In Tim Burton’s movie version, she carries an abnormally large head, wears a heart lipstick, and is so hilariously insane one cannot help but wish the movie and its sequel had a not so perfect ending. Bonham Carter took on the role of the Red Queen, the antagonist of the film that tries to stop Alice from fulfilling her prophecy.

Room With A View

Helena Bonham Carter gave a flawless performance in the E.M. Forster period drama in which she played the role of Lucy Honeychurch. She is seen as a young woman stifled by the overbearing values of Edwardian England. Elegant and wistful, she gives us a prelude of the uncompromising female characters she will play in the future.

Lady Jane

The newbie actor acquitted herself well enough as Lady Jane Grey, a precocious and idealistic 16-year-old Protestant who finds herself being the Queen of England. She is forced into marriage with Lord Guildford (Elwes) and they eventually fall in love. But the rebellious actions of the young couple put them in extreme danger.

Les Miserables

It’s hard to imagine how the movie would look like without HBC’s miserably entertaining performance. As part of a powerhouse cast, she also gets to show off her impressive singing pipes and make Madame Thénardier a despicably iconic character. She was the wife of innkeeper Monsieur Thénardier and loved to mistreat Cosette, the main lead of the series.

