'Peaky Blinders' Makers Deny Rumours That Said Rowan Atkinson Would Play Hitler

Peaky Blinders managed to gain a lot of popularity on the internet after a fan page shared a rumour about the upcoming season 6 of the show. It said that the popular actor, Rowan Atkinson is going to take up the role of Adolf Hitler in the now. This has been one of the most trending topics on the internet and thus the makers decided to speak up about it. Read more to know about Peaky Blinders and Rowan Atkinson.

Also Read | Peaky Blinders Star Tom Hardy To Narrate Tottenham's Amazon Prime Documentary

Also Read | 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap Gets 'Peaky Blinders' Twist, Fan Says 'now Officially Too Much'

Makers talk about rumours of Rowan Atkinson joining the cast of Peaky Blinders

The makers of Peaky Blinders recently spoke about the rumours that linked popular star, Rowan Atkinson to the show. The rumour was released by a Twitter page called Netflix Diaries and it said that the Mr. Bean actor will be taking up Adolf Hitler’s role in the upcoming season 6.

The makers have also decided to speak about this topic to Metro.co.uk because of the number of fan reactions it got online. They completely denied all the claims of Rowan Atkinson joining the show and confirmed that the rumours were completely false. The shooting of the Season 6 had been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers are now all set to begin the shooting for the upcoming Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Also Read | 'Summer House' Fame Hannah Berner Spills The Beans About Her 15-year Older Boyfriend

More about Peaky Blinders

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders featured Mosley taking himself away from the Labour Party to form the British Union of Fascists (BUF) and making Tommy his right-hand man. But the lead, Tomas Shelby tried to backstab the British spokesperson but does not succeed in doing so. It is a great step by the makers of Peaky Blinders to portray what the British had gone through during the 19th century. It is not shocking to see some huge resonances between what was happening during the early 1930s and what is happening on Peaky Blinders show in terms of nationalism, populism, and racism. The fans can now expect to learn a lot more from the upcoming season of the show.

The cast of Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

Sam Neill as Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell

Helen McCrory as Elizabeth Gray

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Jr

Annabelle Wallis as Grace Shelby

Iddo Goldberg as Freddie Thorne

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Tom Hardy as Alfred Solomons

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Ratched'? Sarah Paulson Spills The Beans

Also Read | Ananya Panday Shares Thoughts On 'Khaali Peeli' Digital Release, Spills Beans On Her Role

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.