'Murder Manual' Trailer: The Anthology Starring Emilia Clarke Is All Things Scary, See

English actor, Emilia Clarke has previously impressed everyone with her performance in Game of Thrones and Me Before You among others. However, now her fans will see her venturing into the genre of horror with Murder Manual, which is a collection of terrifying and spine-chilling stories by various directors. Recently, the Murder Manual trailer was launched on YouTube and reviews have been pouring in.

Emilia Clarke stars in a horror anthology for the first time in Murder Manual

Murder Manual has been directed by some of the ace directors Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen, Nour Wazzi, who have an impressive list of television series and feature films to their names. The movie is said to be an anthology of eight horror stories where each director has worked on one story. However, the trailer suggests that each of these stories is intertwined in a sinister web. The stories come together to serve the purpose of exactly what the title suggests, a murder manual.

The trailer begins with a piece of eerie music which persists throughout the trailer. Horrifying scenes of murders and ghosts are showed in snippets. Watch the Murder Manual trailer here:

In Murder Manual, Emilia Clarke portrays the role of Malu, a woman held captive by a circus. Apart from Clarke, Murder Manual also features Maria Olsen, Bryan Manley Davis, Melanie Cruz, Anthony Goss, Sally Hughes, Sophie Knapp, Van Hansis, Brittany Samson, Milly Sanders, Jeff Torres and Hadley Fraser. The movie has the usual array of horror characters like zombies, ghosts and other paranormal creatures but differs from the usual horror anthology in that they are structurally connected, unlike the others such as V/H/S (2012), The ABC's Of Death and Creepshow.

The screenplay of Murder Manual has been written by Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Escobedo, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen and Alison Yates. It has been bankrolled by Hewes Pictures, Panacea Productions, and The People Zoo. The release date has not been confirmed yet.

The trailer of Murder Manual promises spine chilling content which might be able to hold the viewers' attention from the beginning to the end. Fans have also expressed their excitement at watching Emilia Clarke in Murder Manual. Take a look:

