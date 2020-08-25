'My Favourite Wedding' Filming Location: Where Was The 2017 Rom-com Shot?

My Favourite Wedding is a popular rom-com film that was released in 2017. The fans certainly enjoyed the acting performances in the movie. Fans are eager to know about My Favourite Wedding’s shooting location. Read more to know where exactly was My Favourite Wedding filmed.

Also Read | Session 9 Filming Location Where All The Eerie Horror Scenes Were Filmed

Also Read | Forged In The Fire Filming Location: Where Is History Channel's Show Shot?

Where was My Favourite Wedding filmed?

The film My Favourite Wedding became immenself popular since it hit theatres. Fans have been keen on finding out the shooting location of the film. But do not worry, we have got your covered. The primary shooting location of My Favourite weddin is Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It has also been shot at the famous Maple Ridge Florist. This location has been used in a number of movies including Hallmark’s The Art of Us, I Do, I Do, I Do, My Favorite Wedding, SSD: To the Altar, Yes, I Do, and PixL’s Mechanics of Love.

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: My Favourite Wedding movie

Source: My Favourite Wedding movie

The most shocking thing about the film is the fact that it was shot in just 19 days. Pulling off the shooting of such a film is certainly not easy and the makers should be given a lot of credit for that.

Also Read | 'The Green Mile' Filming Location: Where All The Major Scenes Were Shot?

More about My Favourite Wedding

The film is a romantic comedy that revolves around the story of a bride’s best friend, Tess who gets paired with the groom’s best man during a wedding. This was done in order to save the marriage form a disaster and the story takes a weird twist as it proceeds. Tess starts realising that her long-time boyfriend might not be the perfect partner and be the person she will want "to have and to hold" after all. Read more to know about the cast of My Favourite Wedding.

My Favourite Wedding has some of the most talented actors of the industry including Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene, Christine Chatelain, Peter BensonEllen Ewusie and Giles Panton. The film has been written by Keith Calabrese, Gregg Rossen and it is has been directed by Mel Damski. The film received mixed reviews from critics and it received a 6.3 rating out of 10 on IMDb. The movie was presented and produced by Hallmark Channel and All Canadian Entertainment. A trivia about the film on IMDb says that it was aired as the fourth of four original films in The Hallmark Channel's 2017 "June Weddings" lineup.

Also Read | 'Police Academy' Filming Location Includes Popular Places In Toronto

Also Read | Where Was 'Drunk Parents' Filmed? An Insight Into The Filming Locations Of The Comedy Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.