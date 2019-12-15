Myles Stephenson Reveals His Nan Died After Waiting For Him To Return From I’m A Celebrity

Myles Stephenson who participated in 'I’m A Celebrity' posted an emotional Instagram feed revealing that his grandmother passed away after hearing his grandson for one last time as he returns from the reality show. She, in her last moments, wanted to hear the voice of her grandson.

Stephenson bid goodbye to his grandmother

Stephenson, also known as the Rak-Su singer dedicated his Instagram post to his beloved ‘nan’ who passed away at the age of 89. He wrote, “89 years of life! Today you left this world but your spirit will NEVER leave our‘s! The life you had on earth was nothing short of phenomenal! 6 children, 10 grandchildren! Started In Jamaica and gave everyone the tools to conquer the world!”. The star is clueless about how he will deal with the loss of his grandmother.

He further wrote, “The music I make will keep you dancing up there and My restaurant will be named after YOU down here. Ima continue to try to make you proud day in day out in everything I do! Thank you for holding out on going to heaven until I got back from the Jungle!”. He expressed his gratitude to his grandmother waiting for him in her last moments. He said, "I knew you wouldn’t leave without hearing my voice one last time! I’m not sure how I will deal with you being gone but I know you wouldn’t want me to be alone and to spend it enjoying life! I love you to heaven and back! Rest In Love Yaya."

Stephenson recently was voted out of the show as the sixth contestant. During the show, he was appreciated for his cooking skills which helped him cook meals for everyone during their tough stay at the Jungle.

