Kombucha Health Benefits And Things You Need To Know About This Fermented Drink

Kombucha is a fermented drink that is popular for its professed health benefits. It has been consumed by many people around the world for thousands of years and has the same benefits as that of regular tea. Due to its probiotic properties, Kombucha has sometimes proved to be more beneficial than regular tea. Kombucha is also known to have antioxidants and can kill harmful bacteria that may help fight several diseases. Recently a nutritionist Preety Tyagi was interviewed by a leading media portal and she revealed health benefits and other facts about the fermented tea: Kombucha.

Benefits of Kombucha

Kombucha is made by adding specific strains of bacteria, yeast, sugar to a regular black or green tea. It is then allowed to ferment for a week or more till it forms a mushroom-like film on the surface of the liquid. Although there is no evidence for the probiotic benefits of Kombucha, it contains several species of lactic acid bacteria which may have a probiotic function. The bacteria present in this drink help improve digestion, inflammation and weight loss.

Since green tea contains many bioactive compounds, like polyphones which act as powerful antioxidants in the body, kombucha made from green tea is able to boast some of the same benefits.

Our bodies have free radicals, reactive molecules that damage our cells and antioxidants help in getting rid of them. Researchers have found that taking antioxidants from food and beverages is more beneficial than taking supplements for it. Kombucha, especially when made with green tea appears to have antioxidant effects for the liver and is very beneficial for health.

Kombucha, when made from black or green tea, has a strong antibacterial property which helps fight against bacteria which cause infection in the body.

Kombucha helps reduce the risk of heart diseases. Researchers have found that kombucha is also helpful in fighting cancer and other diseases.

Since Kombucha is a fermented drink made by adding specific bacteria and in a specified amount, it is important to note that one adds the right amount only to get proper benefits of the drink.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image credits: Shutterstock