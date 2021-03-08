Natalie Portman Spotted On 'Thor 4' Sets, Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Arms

Natalie Portman was recently seen on the sets of the fourth Thor movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, she will be seen reprising her role as Jane Foster. MCU fans cannot stop talking about the actor as she was seen flaunting her well-built muscles and are talking about her being the new Thor. Read along to take a look at the pictures as well as some of the reactions here.

Fans can’t stop talking about Natalie Portman’s muscles as she joins Thor 4 sets

Natalie Portman is prepped to make a re-entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was recently seen at the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi who is collaborating with MCU again and is at the helm of the fourth Thor movie. The Oscar-winning director had also helmed the 2017 movie of the franchise Thor: Ragnarok.

Portman was seen on the sets of the movie which is currently on floors in Australia and the paparazzi shared some pictures which featured her wearing a burgundy t-shirt and showing off her ripped arms. Fans over the internet cannot stop appreciating the actor for her gains and have taken to Twitter to express the same.

One person wrote, “#NataliePortman is currently filming #ThorLoveAndThunder and... can we just take a moment to appreciate buffPORTMANOHMYGOD #ThorGodOfGAINS”, while another wrote, “her ARMS!!!! i love let's GO PORTMAN THOR”. One of the other fans wrote, “Just dropping these to add to the Natalifts Portman conversation. Natalie Portman promised us she'd get "jacked." By Odin's beard, did she deliver!”. Besides reprising her role as Jane Foster, Natalie Portman will also be seen taking over the mantle of Thor from Chris Hemsworth's character. Take a look at some of the tweets by fans below.

her ARMS!!!! i love let's GO PORTMAN THOR https://t.co/QYzBMkj5pN — Kittles 🙃 (@kittyjardenil) March 7, 2021

I think we've found something stronger than both Love and Thunder... #ThorLoveAndThunder #NataliePortman https://t.co/JXoovz0tkK — George Mole (@moleyg) March 7, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder is a part of Phase Four in MCU. The movie was earlier slated to release on February 18, 2022, but has been pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and is now said to arrive in theatres on May 6, 2022.

