Nick Jonas Reads His First Message To Priyanka Chopra In Public; Here's What He Texted

Nick Jonas recently revealed the significance of his relationship with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nick was asked about his initial interaction with Priyanka and whether he has ever messaged other women before her. In response, Nick made a heartfelt statement, declaring that life before Priyanka didn’t exist for him.

When a fan in the audience inquired about the contents of Nick’s first text to Priyanka, he reached into his pocket and pulled out his phone, sparking anticipation among the crowd. With a smile on his face, he shared, "Let me look. I saved a photo of it." The audience couldn't help but let out an affectionate "aww" in response to his romantic gesture. After locating the message, Nick read it aloud, saying, "Hey, I know we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet." Priyanka responded promptly, expressing her desire to transition from direct messages to texting due to the possibility of her team monitoring their conversation.

Nick emphasised the significance of this exchange, highlighting that while there might have been previous direct messages, it was the connection with Priyanka that truly mattered to him. He said, “I’m sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife’. His adoration for his wife was evident as he shared the story, leaving no doubt about their strong bond.

Priyanka Chopra revealed about Nick sliding into her DMs

On a different occasion, during an interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Priyanka revealed that she was in the final stages of her previous long-term relationship when Nick messaged her in 2016. At the time, Priyanka was seeking a serious commitment, having experienced the ‘fun days’ already. Little did she know that Nick, despite his youthful appearance, possessed a maturity beyond his years.

The love story between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continues to captivate fans worldwide. Their connection, initially established through a simple DM, has blossomed into a deep and enduring partnership. Nick's recent affirmation that life before Priyanka is but a distant memory further reinforces the depth of their love and commitment to one another.