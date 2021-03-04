Nick Jonas And Pedro Pascal Join Apple TV+ Audio Mystery Series 'Calls'; Watch Trailer

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its genre-bending audio mystery series titled Calls. Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Lily Collins, Aubrey Plaza and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among the star-studded cast members that will lend their voices for this series. The first season will consist of nine episodes that use audio and minimum visuals to tell gripping nine short-form stories. These "calls" will have a connective tissue that will culminate towards the climax of the series. It is based on the Timothee Hochet French series of the same name and is directed by Fede Alvarez, well known for his horror films Evil Dead (2013) and Don't Breathe (2016). Take a look at the official trailer for Apple TV's Calls.

Read more| Is Perks Of Being A Wallflower Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Film

Read more| Nick Jonas Reveals First Three Songs From His Upcoming Album; Fans Love The Theme

More about Apple TV+ audio mystery series Calls

According to Billboard, Calls is designed to be an immersive audio experience that uses intense audio conversations to tell nine short stories through nine calls. Apple teased snippets of the chilling conversations between the characters that will create heightened suspense for listeners. The series is directed by Fede Álvarez, where each episode will follow a dark and dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average and at times unconnected phone calls. As the plot goes on, the characters encounter unsettling events that eventually finds a common thread of connection at the end.

Read more| Allison Janney, Annie Murphy And Ben Platt To Star In 'The People We Hate At The Wedding'?

More about Calls ensemble cast and release date

Calls is an Apple TV Original and is based on Timothee Hochet's Canal+ French series of the same name. It features an ensemble voice cast that includes Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Pedro Pascal, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jennifer Tilly.

All nine episodes of the series will premier on Apple TV+ worldwide on March 19. Apple is set to launch the series with producers Canal+, Studiocanal and Bad Hombre. The series will be released in 100 countries with the French language version premiering on Canal Plus in select markets. Apple will also launch the series in Spanish and Latin American markets under the title Llamadas which will include custom Spanish language graphics.

Read more| Spike Lee's Documentary On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 To Premiere On HBO On September 11

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.