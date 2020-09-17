Nicki Minaj Vs Tracy Chapman Issue Reaches Resolution As Judge Rules In Favour Of Nicki

Nicki Minaj vs Tracy Chapman is recently in the news due to Nicki’s song ‘Sorry’ as it was quite similar to a song named ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ by Tracy Chapman and it violated the copyrights rules. Recently, the judges gave the verdict in favour of Nicki Minaj. Read further ahead to know what the fuss is all about.

Nicki Minaj VS Tracy Chapman

In the Nicki Minaj vs Tracy Chapman case, the judge passed a win to Nicki Minaj concluding that she did not violate the copyright rules while creating the song ‘Sorry’. The judge added how artists usually experiment with their work before seeking a licence and right holders usually ask to see the work before approving it. TThe judge further added how a ruling against these common practices would limit the creativity and innovation within the music industry, a report by Variety stated.

Nicki Minaj’s song ‘Sorry’ was created in 2017. The report added how, at that time, she thought that her song was a remake of a song by Shelly Thunder. It was later discovered that some of her lyrics and tunes were actually quite similar to Tracy Chapman’s ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ that released in 1988. Minaj’s team had then connected with Tracy Chapman for approval to use the song but Tracy had denied because of her blanket policy against such approvals. Hence, Nicki Minaj had discarded the song from her album 'Queen'. The real fuss began when an unreleased tape of the same song somehow reached a radio DJ in New York who played it on the radio. Chapman then accused the DJ and Minaj. Later with all the arguments between the attorneys of both Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman, the judge concluded that Nicki’s experimentation of Tracy’s song was of “fair use” and not a copyright infringement.

Popular Nicki Minaj’s Songs

Nicki Minaj has released several albums along with more than a hundred singles in her entire career so far. Her first solo single was ‘Your Love’ which was loved by the audience and her fan following increased thereafter. She came with a bang with more solo songs, namely ‘Right Thru Me’, ‘Check It Out’ and ‘Moment For Life’. Her albums were a great hit too. She received Gold and Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America for most of her songs. Some of her albums include Rich Gang, Rise of an Empire, Pink Friday, to name a few.

Image Source- Nicki Minaj Instagram & Stills from Tracy Chapman Song on Youtube

