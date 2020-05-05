Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted In School, Says "my Virginity Was Stolen"

Former WWE star, Nikki Bella, recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was still in high school. This shocking revelation was shared in her latest memoir, Incomparable, which was published today on May 5, 2020. Despite being assaulted twice, Nikki Bella never told anyone, not even her mother, about what happened until she released her book.

Nikki Bella reveals how she was assaulted twice when she was still a teenager

Also Read | Nikki Bella gives an update on her and sister Brie Bella's pregnancies via Instagram

In her memoir, Nikki Bella revealed that her parents separated when she was 15 years old. Not too long after her parents' divorce, she "lost her virginity" in a hotel on the American Independence Day. However, Nikki Bella soon revealed that "lost" was the wrong word and that her virginity was "stolen" from her. That is when she revealed that she was actually sexually assaulted by someone she considered her friend.

Also Read | Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up after getting engaged? Here is the answer

Nikki Bella claimed that she was passed out drunk that day and only woke up because her stomach hurt. Nikki Bella then went on to reveal how she never even thought of calling the police at that time. She also added that she was still angry about this incident to this day, as the man did not even apologise and instead felt like she would "become his" after assaulting her. He was not even worried about getting into trouble.

Nikki Bella then went on to reveal that she was assaulted a second time just a few months later. After attending a modelling competition in California, Nikki Bella and a friend met two college-age guys who invited them to their place. Nikki went with them even though they creeped her out. Once she was in their hotel room, Nikki Bella revealed that she and her friend were drugged and sexually assaulted by the two men.

Also Read | Nikki Bella posts a stunning unseen pic of Aishwarya Rai from her trip to India

Once again, she managed to escape, but never reported the incident to the police. They all decided to pretend like it had never happened and Nikki never told her mother about this incident either. According to Nikki Bella, she, her friend, and her friend's mother were all shamed into silence and just had to live with what had happened.

Further, Nikki talked about the #MeToo movement that stirred Hollywood in 2019. She revealed that the movement was enthralling to her. However, it also reminded her how rape and sexual assault were a double slap for women.

Also Read | Artem Chigvinstev pampers pregnant Nikki Bella with mouth-watering homemade barbacoa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.