Niles Fitch Of 'This Is Us' Fame Becomes Disney's First Ever Black Prince; Read Details

The American family-drama This Is Us has been one of the highly acclaimed shows of NBC. Niles Fitch, who essays the role of teenaged Randall Pearson in the popular television show, has been officially signed by Disney for playing the first live-action Black prince in their upcoming science-fantasy film. Fitch will soon star in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which will be streaming on their digital platform, Disney+, this summer.

Also Read | After Season 3 Finale, Fans Are Anxious To Know What Happened To Miguel On 'This Is Us'?

Also Read | ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ To Release On Star Wars Day 2020 On Disney+

This is Us' Niles Fitch is now Disney's Black prince

All the This Is Us fans might surely remember Niles Fitch, as he rose to fame after his portrayal as teenaged Randall Pearson in the family-drama. However, Fitch has made history as he has been officially roped in by Disney as the first live-action black price for their upcoming Disney+ film titled Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The 18-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Prince Tuma in the science-fantasy, alongside an ensemble star cast. Recently, Niles Fitch confirmed the news himself too on his Instagram handle as he captioned the post writing, "Welcome Disney’s first Black prince".

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Will Not Be Released On Disney+, Here's Why

Fitch's role in the film as Prince Tuma is known to have a super-human ability, which is vital for the team to succeed. However, his role is described to have a self-centred nature, who needs a lesson in empathy. Tuma will join the other second-in-line royals with various superpowers at an institute wherein they will learn how to work and save the world together. The film is slated to release on Disney+ this summer.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, David Harbour Wants Marvel To Release 'Black Widow' On Disney+

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.