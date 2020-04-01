Olivia Nikkanen Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shares Health Update Via Instagram

Supergirl and The Society fame actor Olivia Nikkanen reveals that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the diva shared her health update while being live on Instagram with her co-actor Kathryn Newton. Olivia Nikkanen revealed that she is feeling better; however, she still feels some tightness in the chest.

The actor calls Coronavirus a "scary thing". Olivia Nikkanen expressed that she is glad that she and her mom are doing fine. The Supergirl actor and her mother are practising social distancing and are living in isolation for more than two weeks now. The diva also said that she has documented her symptoms and experience on Instagram throughout the month.

ALSO READ| Neena Gupta Speaks About Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'nothing Cheers Me Up'

Olivia Nikkanen further added that on March 13, she initially suffered body aches and slight chills. However, on March 14, her condition worsened with high fever, terrible body aches, stuffy nose and major fatigue. Olivia further revealed that a day after that, she lost her sense of taste and smell. She decided to get tested on March 16, by this time she had additional symptoms like sore throat too.

The diva mentioned experiencing chest tightness on March 19, by this time she was diagnosed. Olivia Nikkanen said that her fever and chest pain had been treated with Tylenol. The actor drank lots of fluids and rested well. Nikkanen called herself extremely lucky to be able to stay at home and recover.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma’s Playlist Is All You Need To Get Through The Coronavirus Lockdown

Major cities all around the world are facing lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Medical experts have advised everyone to remain indoors and practise social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested a few precautionary measures for everyone to follow. Have a look at them:

ALSO READ| Crisis On Infinite Earths: Is The Supergirl Cast Going To Be In The Spotlight?

ALSO READ| Supergirl Season 5: Will Lena And Kara Join Hands Again Post Crisis On Infinite Earths?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.