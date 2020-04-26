Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert 'Astronomical' Sets New Viewership Record

American rapper and singer, Travis Scott’s recent psychedelic concert ‘Astronomical’ reportedly broke the viewership record with almost 12.3 million Fortnite players taking part. The event was hosted by Fortnite with the 27-year-old rapper appearing as a larger-than-life avatar. The opener of the five-concert series took place on April 23 and the event’s viewership was a record for Fortnite.

Thank you to everyone who's come out to watch the Astronomical event so far!



There are still two more showings so jump in and check it out. https://t.co/9x6WmgvZBS pic.twitter.com/fVzLvbTAib — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2020

READ: Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Webster Makes An Adorable Appearance During His Concert

Travis Scott's virtual event 'Astronomical' certainly got his fans some new beats to tune in for. He was seen in-game in the extremely big event. He grooved around in circles while performing for all his virtual audience in his “Astro World”. He also transported the viewers and his performance to different locations and timelines.

The rapper introduced his new song with a massive planet that appeared in the twilit skybox. The players were continuously been launched in the sky but hey, there was no damage after the free fall. Several fans also took to social media to praise the rapper for his performance.

READ: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Not Back Together, Confirms Kourtney Kardashian's Son

READ: Travis Scott To Launch His New Track 'Astronomical' On Fortnite

Stormi makes an appearance

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, also made an epic appearance during the concert. In the video, Stormi adorably popped up on Travis’ Instagram live stream to say ‘hello’ to his fans. Stormi could also be seen asking her dad for his phone to which Scott asks her if she wanted it. He also turned the camera towards her and asked her to say ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ to which she cutely obliged.

READ: How To Get The Travis Scott Fortnite Skin And What Are Other Rewards?

READ: Travis Scott Plays Basketball With Daughter Stormi Webster Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.