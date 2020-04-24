Travis Scott's Fortnite Gig Attracts 12 Million Viewers; Watch His Astroworld Performance

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. A number of people have been coming up with creative ways to connect with each other.

Similarly, well-renowned rapper Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic. Read more about Travis Scott’s virtual event.

Travis Scott performs for all Fortnite gamers

Travis Scott's virtual event certainly got his fans some new beats to tune in for. He was seen in-game in an extremely big event. He grooved around in circles while performing for all his virtual audience in his “Astro World”. He also took the viewers and his performance to different locations and timelines.

The rapper introduced his new song with a massive planet that appeared in the twilit skybox. The players were continuously been launched in the sky but hey, there was no damage after the free fall! Fans have been sharing their thoughts on Travis Scott’s virtual event. They have taken to their social media accounts to share their opinions. Here are some fan reactions about Travis Scott’s Fortnite event.

Travis Scott's event fan reactions

Was this Travis Scott event the best Fortnite event of all time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ohV62VhbLp — Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) April 24, 2020

When Giant Travis Scott dropped in at the Fortnite Concert pic.twitter.com/GRj345CDy5 — Scoopty (@ScooptyWhooop) April 24, 2020

ITS LITERALLY TRAVIS FORTNITE SCOTT DANCING WHILE UNEDITED STUDIO RECORDINGS OF HIS SONGS PLAY I CANT TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/J6V4vuaZxT — matt (@mattrib_) April 23, 2020

travis scott fortnite concert was crazy pic.twitter.com/39tPjXZl5r — Apply (@Apply) April 24, 2020

“Yo that Travis Scott concert on fortnite went SOO HARD” pic.twitter.com/pxDUpmhq8C — Bradley Barrett (@nice_bradley) April 24, 2020

