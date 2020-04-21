How To Get The Travis Scott Fortnite Skin And What Are Other Rewards?

Fortnite has returned with another huge live concert event for fans, which will bring a slew of challenges, rewards and cosmetics. The developers have already revealed some of the rewards that players will be able to earn by participating in a number of challenges. A Travis Scott performance that had been rumoured for a while now will also come to fruition. Past this, Epic is also offering a Travis Scott skin along with other items.

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE Brings New Arctic Mode In Vikendi On April 16: Here's How You Can Survive It

How to get the Travis Scott Fortnite skin?

The official Travis Scott Fortnite skin will be available in the Fortnite shop. Players will be able to get the skin by simply showing up to any of the concerts. It is also likely that there may be a live performance from Travis Scott at some point rocking this skin as part of the event.

The latest Travis Scott Fortnite skin is actually part of their ICON series where fans get to watch real-life personalities turned into in-game characters. Starting with the Ikonik skin, we have seen a number of other skins. including the streamer skin that the developers have been debuting for some time.

Also Read | FIFA 20 Unable To Connect: Is The EA Server Down And What's The Current Status?

Travis Scott Astronomical start date

The Travis Scott Astronomical show will start on Thursday, April 23, at 7 PM ET. Users can show up to the event 30 minutes before it starts. However, it has been reported that this won’t be as long as most other Fortnite events. Fortnite will be repeating this event on Saturday, April 25, at 6 PM ET for players who miss it.

Also Read | What Is Clash Of Clans Construction Reduction Event And What Are Rewards?

Travis Scott loot

Players who attend the Astronomical event will get a number of free items as rewards. These include an Astroworld Cyclone Glider along with two Loading screens. Apart from this, there will be a few other prizes such as an Emote and Spray.

Also Read | Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

Image credits: Fortnite Insider