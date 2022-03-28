Oscars 2022 Live Updates: 'CODA' Bags Best Picture, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Win Big

Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the musical romance West Side Story. DeBose made history as she became the first queer person of colour to win the award in acting.

In her speech, the 31-year-old actor mentioned she found her strength in life through art. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said, "Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, you see a queer, openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art." "And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate," she added.

Source: Twitter/@TheAcademy