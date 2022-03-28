Last Updated:

Oscars 2022 Live Updates: 'CODA' Bags Best Picture, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Win Big

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscars 2022, took place at the Dolby Theatre. 'CODA' wins the Best Picture Award. Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win Best Actor and Actress in Leading Roles.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Oscar Awards 2022

Image: AP

pointer
09:07 IST, March 28th 2022
Oscar for the Best Picture goes to Sian Heder's directorial 'CODA'

Sian Heder's musical drama CODA bagged the much-awaited Academy Award for the Best Picture at Oscars 2022. The film bagged a total of three nominations and won all of them at the 94th Academy Awards.

 

pointer
09:03 IST, March 28th 2022
Jessica Chastain takes home the Best Actress award in a Leading Role for 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award in the lead role for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. In her award acceptance speech, Chastains said, "In times like this, I think of Tammy, and am inspired by her radical acts of love. Love...unites us all in our desire to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life free of violence and terror."

 

pointer
09:00 IST, March 28th 2022
'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' wins the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards.

 

pointer
08:46 IST, March 28th 2022
Will Smith bags Oscar for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'King Richard'

Will Smith surely won hearts with his role in the 2021 sports drama King Richard and now he has also bagged the Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role at Oscars 2022. The film followed the story of Richard Williams who trains his two daughters in tennis to make them legendary players. 

 

pointer
08:39 IST, March 28th 2022
Jane Campion takes home the Best Director award for 'Power Of The Dog'

Power Of The Dog helmer Jane Campion takes home the Oscar for Best Director. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer bagged 12 nominations at Oscars 2022.

 

pointer
08:35 IST, March 28th 2022
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win the Academy Award for Best Original Song

Sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell took home the Oscar for the Best Original Song for the title track of No Time To Die. The duo arrived at the Oscars 2022 in colour coordinated black attire. 

 

pointer
08:35 IST, March 28th 2022
Ariana DeBose scripts history at Oscars 2022: Becomes first Afro-Latina queer person to bag the award in acting

Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the musical romance West Side Story. DeBose made history as she became the first queer person of colour to win the award in acting. 

In her speech, the 31-year-old actor mentioned she found her strength in life through art. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said, "Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, you see a queer, openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art." "And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate," she added.

Source: Twitter/@TheAcademy

pointer
08:10 IST, March 28th 2022
'Summer Of Soul' wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature

Summer Of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2022. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein to accept the award.

 

pointer
07:56 IST, March 28th 2022
Kenneth Branagh wins his first career Oscar for 'Belfast's screenplay

British actor-filmmaker Keneth Branagh won his career's first Oscar at the Academy Awards 2022. Branagh bagged the award for Best Original Screenplay for the drama-comedy Belfast.

pointer
07:43 IST, March 28th 2022
Sian Heder wins the Best Adapted Screenplay for drama musical 'CODA'

Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay went to Sian Heder for the drama musical CODA. The screenplay of the film was adapted from French comedy-drama La Famille Belier.

 

pointer
07:33 IST, March 28th 2022
'Cruella's Jenny Beavan wins the Oscar for the Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design for the crime, comedy-drama Cruella. The film starred Emma Stone as the Disney villain. In her award acceptance speech, Beavan said, "The great thing about a film like 'Cruella' is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times."

 

pointer
07:24 IST, March 28th 2022
Riz Ahmed, Aneil Karia's 'The Long Goodbye' takes home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

British actor-musician Riz Ahmed and director Aniel Karia won the Oscar for their best Live Action Short Film for their movie, The Long Goodbye. In his award acceptance speech, Ahmed said, "This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace."

 

pointer
07:15 IST, March 28th 2022
Hans Zimmer takes home the award for the Best Original Score for 'Dune'

Dune also won The Best Original Score award at the Oscars 2022. Celebrated score composer Hans Zimmer provided the original score of the film.

 

pointer
07:15 IST, March 28th 2022
Joe Walker wins the Oscar for Best Film Editing for 'Dune'

The sci-fi adventure Dune is on its way to script history as the film bags its 5th Oscar Award. Joe Walker won the Best Film Editing trophy at the Academy Awards 2022.

 

pointer
07:09 IST, March 28th 2022
Japanese film 'Drive My Car' wins the Best International Feature Film at Oscar Awards 2022

Japanese drama Drive My Car, featuring Toko Miura and Hidetoshi Nishijima, wins the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards 2022. The film is helmed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

 

pointer
07:02 IST, March 28th 2022
Troy Kotsur bags the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'CODA'

Troy Kotsur, who portrayed the role of Frank Rossi, in the musician drama CODA bagged the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

 

pointer
07:02 IST, March 28th 2022
The Best Production Design Oscar goes to Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsi Sipos for 'Dune'

The 94th Academy Awards came as a successful night for the sci-fi adventure Dune. The film's  Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsi Sipos won the award for the Best Production Design.

pointer
06:50 IST, March 28th 2022
Disney's 'Encanto' wins the Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards

Disney's Encanto, helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, bags the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars 2022. The film's plot revolves around the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a hidden place called Encanto.

 

pointer
06:42 IST, March 28th 2022
'Dune' takes home another Academy Award for Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer of Dune, the sci-fi adventure helmed by Denis Villeneuve, wins the Oscar for the Best Visual Effects. The win marks the film's third win out of its 10 nominations so far. India's Namit Malhotra is the Chairman and CEO of DNEG, the VFX pro behind the film.

 

pointer
06:32 IST, March 28th 2022
'The Queen Of Basketball,' helmed by Ben Proudfoot, wins Best Documentary Short Subject

The Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Subject goes to The Queen Of Basketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot. The 22-minute documentary follows the story of Lusia "Lucy" Harris Stewart, a women's basketball pioneer.

 

pointer
06:25 IST, March 28th 2022
Denis Villeneuve's directorial 'Dune' takes home Best Cinematography award

The sci-fi adventure Dune, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, also won under the Best Cinematographer category at the 94th Academy Awards. Cinematographer Greig Fraser to take the award home.

 

pointer
06:19 IST, March 28th 2022
Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Dune' takes home the Oscar for the Best Sound

The 2021 sci-fi adventure Dune begins to take home the Oscars. The film's Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Barlett win the Academy Awards for Best Sound.

 

pointer
06:13 IST, March 28th 2022
Ariana DeBose from 'West Side Story' wins the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose took home the Oscar for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the romance musical West Side Story.

 

pointer
06:06 IST, March 28th 2022
Oscar Awards 2022: The 94th Academy Awards ceremony begins at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just began at the Dolby Theatre. The evening saw stars from the entire film industry walking down the red carpet. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is honouring the best films released between March 1 to December 31, 2021. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Oscar Awards 2022, Oscar Awards 2022 winners list, Oscars 2022
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND