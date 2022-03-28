Oscars 2022 Live Updates: 'CODA' Bags Best Picture, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Win Big

Quick links:
Image: AP
Sian Heder's musical drama CODA bagged the much-awaited Academy Award for the Best Picture at Oscars 2022. The film bagged a total of three nominations and won all of them at the 94th Academy Awards.
The Oscar for Best Picture goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bfonM5qClM— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award in the lead role for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. In her award acceptance speech, Chastains said, "In times like this, I think of Tammy, and am inspired by her radical acts of love. Love...unites us all in our desire to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life free of violence and terror."
The Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yny0Mxj9Yr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards.
The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/x8CLwwMkBC— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Will Smith surely won hearts with his role in the 2021 sports drama King Richard and now he has also bagged the Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role at Oscars 2022. The film followed the story of Richard Williams who trains his two daughters in tennis to make them legendary players.
The Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEH5RLzxh2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Power Of The Dog helmer Jane Campion takes home the Oscar for Best Director. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer bagged 12 nominations at Oscars 2022.
The Oscar for Best Directing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sDJjv6DYOf— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell took home the Oscar for the Best Original Song for the title track of No Time To Die. The duo arrived at the Oscars 2022 in colour coordinated black attire.
The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GviJzb3XZo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the musical romance West Side Story. DeBose made history as she became the first queer person of colour to win the award in acting.
In her speech, the 31-year-old actor mentioned she found her strength in life through art. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said, "Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, you see a queer, openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art." "And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate," she added.
Source: Twitter/@TheAcademy
Summer Of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2022. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein to accept the award.
The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
British actor-filmmaker Keneth Branagh won his career's first Oscar at the Academy Awards 2022. Branagh bagged the award for Best Original Screenplay for the drama-comedy Belfast.
Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay went to Sian Heder for the drama musical CODA. The screenplay of the film was adapted from French comedy-drama La Famille Belier.
The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WzjHDtDuPR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Jenny Beavan took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design for the crime, comedy-drama Cruella. The film starred Emma Stone as the Disney villain. In her award acceptance speech, Beavan said, "The great thing about a film like 'Cruella' is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times."
The Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZHHgjvAxi3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
British actor-musician Riz Ahmed and director Aniel Karia won the Oscar for their best Live Action Short Film for their movie, The Long Goodbye. In his award acceptance speech, Ahmed said, "This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace."
The Oscar for Live Action Short Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Izo509dZXN— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Dune also won The Best Original Score award at the Oscars 2022. Celebrated score composer Hans Zimmer provided the original score of the film.
The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GIB0NrUtJX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The sci-fi adventure Dune is on its way to script history as the film bags its 5th Oscar Award. Joe Walker won the Best Film Editing trophy at the Academy Awards 2022.
The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FE5XZdd3rV— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Japanese drama Drive My Car, featuring Toko Miura and Hidetoshi Nishijima, wins the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards 2022. The film is helmed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.
The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/obGccrLuIA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Troy Kotsur, who portrayed the role of Frank Rossi, in the musician drama CODA bagged the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k8WdJD2QzS— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The 94th Academy Awards came as a successful night for the sci-fi adventure Dune. The film's Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsi Sipos won the award for the Best Production Design.
Disney's Encanto, helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, bags the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars 2022. The film's plot revolves around the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a hidden place called Encanto.
The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer of Dune, the sci-fi adventure helmed by Denis Villeneuve, wins the Oscar for the Best Visual Effects. The win marks the film's third win out of its 10 nominations so far. India's Namit Malhotra is the Chairman and CEO of DNEG, the VFX pro behind the film.
The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Subject goes to The Queen Of Basketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot. The 22-minute documentary follows the story of Lusia "Lucy" Harris Stewart, a women's basketball pioneer.
The Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6Zo68X0fro— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The Oscar for Documentary Short goes to Ben Proudfoot for 'The Queen of Basketball.' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n9idx2DQdE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The sci-fi adventure Dune, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, also won under the Best Cinematographer category at the 94th Academy Awards. Cinematographer Greig Fraser to take the award home.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CtNKYHlLnb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The 2021 sci-fi adventure Dune begins to take home the Oscars. The film's Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Barlett win the Academy Awards for Best Sound.
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just began at the Dolby Theatre. The evening saw stars from the entire film industry walking down the red carpet. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is honouring the best films released between March 1 to December 31, 2021. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.